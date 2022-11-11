Potential real reason why AEW's major signing REJECTED Triple H-led WWE

A major star has chosen to sign with Tony Khan’s AEW over WWE, and the reason has seemingly been revealed, according to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The star in question is Bandido, a former Ring of Honor World Champion. He made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the end of Dynamite in the final episode of September. The Mexican star faced Chris Jericho in an attempt to dethrone the former Y2J and become a 2-time world champion.

Although he came up short, Bandido’s performance was excellent, and there were reports that Triple H and Tony Khan were interested in permanently signing him for their respective companies.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Bandido was offered a full-time AEW contract immediately after his performance in the loss to Chris Jericho this past Wednesday on Dynamite



- WON Bandido was offered a full-time AEW contract immediately after his performance in the loss to Chris Jericho this past Wednesday on Dynamite - WON https://t.co/SNlWSTcPCA

Tony Khan won the talented 27-year-old’s signature, and Dave Meltzer explained why Bandido chose AEW over Triple H and WWE. He explained that Bandido's family was a major factor in his decision.

“In the end, he realized he couldn’t sign with WWE because he’s got a child in Mexico and his significant other doesn’t want to move from Mexico and he doesn’t want to not see his child all the time. Working for WWE, where they’d want him in NXT at first, would require him to be based in Florida, and if/when he got to the main roster he’d be away from home far more than in AEW.” (Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Bandido's AEW contract details were revealed too

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager WON: Bandido chose AEW over WWE due to concerns about his family. Bandido did not like the idea of moving his family to Florida for WWE's Performance Center.



Bandido also feared that being on WWE's main roster would mean he'd see his family far less than signing with AEW. WON: Bandido chose AEW over WWE due to concerns about his family. Bandido did not like the idea of moving his family to Florida for WWE's Performance Center.Bandido also feared that being on WWE's main roster would mean he'd see his family far less than signing with AEW. https://t.co/eOGheC3hmI

Bandido signed for three years with All Elite Wrestling, with his contract having a maximum number of dates, according to the same report from Dave Meltzer.

“We can confirm the deal is for three years and has a maximum number of dates on it (we don’t have the number but it is more matches than most AEW wrestlers work in a year now, so that shouldn’t be an issue, but that could change if they do house shows).

Bandido will take on RUSH on Rampage in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Should he win, he will go on to face Ethan Page after All Ego defeated Eddie Kingston on Dynamite this past Wednesday.

With the likes of Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, and RUSH already in the company, Bandido's addition will further strengthen the luchador division. How he is used in the coming months will be interesting to see.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes