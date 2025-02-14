Predicting the 5 winners of AEW Grand Slam Australia

AEW Grand Slam Australia is just around the corner. Despite being a TV special, it has shaped up to be one of the top events. The event has been in the making for many months but has faced difficulties. Grand Slam was originally planned as a stadium show, but lower ticket sales may have compelled them to change the location to a smaller venue.

After all the ups and downs, Grand Slam Australia has shaped up nicely, as the AEW President recently shared some exciting news. He said the Grand Slam event would be their biggest international show after All In London, and the event turned out to be one of the biggest international gates in the company's history. Blockbuster stars are set to be featured, and fans can't wait to see who emerges as the winner in these five unpredictable match-ups.

Let's predict five stars/teams who will stand tall at the AEW Grand Slam in Australia this Saturday.

#5. Kazuchika Okada could defeat Buddy Matthews

The Rainmaker proved his worth as a top star after successfully retaining the Continental Championship at the Continental Classic tournament. Meanwhile, Malakai Black's departure from AEW resulted in the House of Blacks being rebranded as the Hounds of Hell.

With the changed name and attitude, Buddy Matthews challenged Kazuchika Okada for the title. After being resistant at first, the champion finally agreed to face off. While many believe Matthews should win the title in his home country, Kazuchika shouldn't lose his Continental Championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

#4. Mercedes Mone could retain her TBS Championship

The CEO refused to give Harley Cameron her moment at AEW Grand Slam Australia after the Australian star requested a title shot at the event. However, she didn't stay back but instead gave multiple reasons why the match between them should take place. Recently, she introduced the Mone puppet, which won over the crowd.

After multiple requests, Mercedes Mone decided to face Harley Cameron for the TBS Championship. Fans have been praising the latter for her creative efforts during this feud. Despite being a fan favorite, Harley is unlikely to defeat The CEO at the show, as Mercedes has been a far-credible champion for too long, and losing to a three-week feud may not do justice to the massive reign.

#3. Cope and Jay White could stand tall in Brisbane

The Death Riders haven't been able to execute their plans since Cope, FTR, and Jay White teamed up. The tables have turned on the evil faction, as their numbers are no longer an advantage. After battling each other for the past few weeks, Jay White and Cope are set to face Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in a Brisbane Brawl match.

During the bout, the rest of The Death Riders might get involved, but TNT Champion Daniel Garcia and FTR could take them out. The Rated R-Superstar and The Switchblade are expected to win the match since the former will gain momentum ahead of his title match against Jon Moxley at the Revolution pay-per-view.

#2. Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay could defeat The Don Callis Family

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have set aside their differences to take on one target. Don Callis wasn't a good influence on both stars. After several attacks by the powerful faction, the two babyfaces challenged Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher to a tag team match at Grand Slam Australia.

All four top-quality stars in one match could mean that they will deliver a classic. While many believe that rising stars Kyle and Konosuke should win this bout, Kenny Omega has recently returned from hiatus and must win this high-stakes match to increase his credibility.

#1. Mariah May could retain the AEW Women's World Championship

The Glamour has a huge task ahead of her at Grand Slam in Australia. Her former mentor stands in front of her across the squared circle. The two faced each other at All In 2024, where Mariah won the AEW Women's World Championship from Toni Storm.

Over the weeks, the Timeless star surprised fans countless times as she disguised herself as Rockstar Toni Storm. After getting a guaranteed match in Australia, she revealed her true self. May's reign has been great so far, and many rivalries in the company have yet to be explored. Therefore, she should hold onto the championship and continue her reign to cement her legacy as a top champion.

It will be interesting to see which of the predictions above turn out to be true.

