Predicting the AEW Owen Hart Cup winners

The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is officially underway in AEW. Many stars are vying to etch their name into the history books by winning the coveted Owens Hart Cup. The winners will also receive World Title shots.

Both the men and women's tournament is packed with extraordinary talent looking to reach it to All In with a shot at gold. While many of the stars in the tournament have a chance to win the cup, there will be only one winner for the men's and women's competitions respectively and we have a few predictions below:

#3. Will Ospreay would love to main event AEW All In 2025

Will Ospreay has become one of the most entertaining stars to watch in All Elite Wrestling ever since he joined the promotion. The Aerial Assasin has put on several classics for the company and is even being booked as "The Ace of AEW."

The star is now looking to earn himself a spot in the main event of All In 2025 standing toe to toe against the World Champion. He recently put on another incredible showcase against Kevin Knight at AEW Dynasty 2025 and emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle.

While Tony Khan has seemingly been taking his time in pushing Will Ospreay directly into the main event title picture, we feel like it's been a long time coming. He deserves a shot at the AEW World Championship and making him win the Owen Hart Cup could be the perfect way to start his chase.

#2. The current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

Another talent who has brought huge prestige to AEW is Mercedes Mone. The CEO has never looked weak ever since she joined the promotion last year. We've seen her go from strength to strength. She is currently untouched in singles competition.

Mone has covered herself in championship gold and is coming for the big one, Toni Storm's Women's World Championship. However, she has a big challenge ahead of her in the form of Athena who is also looking to propel herself to the Women's World Title scene and make her opponent pay.

While we're sure that getting past Athena won't be easy at all, Mone has rarely ever disappointed on big-match occasions. The TBS Champion is on her way to defeating her current rival at Dynamite: Spring Break Thru and is also our pick to win the Owen Hart Cup.

#1. Dark Horses for the tournament

While winners are always shot up the top card or into the World Title picture, there are a few instances where stars can prove their worth without even winning. These could be due to their tough performances and resilience in the tournament.

Dark horses are picks that you might want to look out for that could stun you. In the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, our picks for the Dark Horses are Kyle Fletcher and Kris Statlander. Both stars have been picking up steam again due to their impressive matches and wins.

While these stars may not win the whole tournament, they surely have the potential to reach the finals.

