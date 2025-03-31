Predicting the brackets for AEW's Owen Hart Tournament

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament has been one of AEW's major aspects as it lays the ground for their blockbuster event, All In. The winner of the women's and men's tournaments will face the world champion of the respective division at the mega event. Last year, Mariah May and Bryan Danielson won the tournament and even captured the world titles at All In.

Fans are excited as AEW will announce this year's bracket on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. Ahead of the official announcement, several stars have already announced their entry in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. From the women's side, Mercedes Mone, Athena, Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, Thunder Rosa, and Billie Starkz have entered the tournament.

Meanwhile, Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, and Jay White have entered the men's tournament. The rest of the names will be announced this Wednesday. Until then, let's predict how AEW will book the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament with the names given.

#4. Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

The CEO has wrestled Statlander two times in 2024. Their matches at Full Gear and Worlds End pay-per-view are considered classics, and Mercedes won both bouts. The duo will likely wrestle their third match at the Owen Hart Foundation.

Despite Kris Statlender's impressive record, the reigning TBS Champion is unlikely to lose this early in the tournament.

#3. The Master vs. The Prodigy

Athena and Billie Starz recently returned to TV after a long time. The duo have a relationship of a teacher and student and have been a staple of ROH. Both stars announced their entry in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on the recent edition of Collision.

AEW could book the blockbuster stars to face each other in the first round of the contest. If they both square off, the reigning ROH Women's World Champion should move on to the semifinals.

#2. Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa

Jamie Hayter hasn't found her spot since returning after injury. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament might be a good start for these stars to gain momentum. While the duo can benefit from participating in the first round, only one wrestler can survive the first round. Hayter should pick up the win in the first round of the contest.

On last week's Collision, the former AEW Women's World Champion had a brief confrontation with Athena. The teased match could happen in the semifinals.

#1. AEW's major stars collide

The Cowboy doesn't have much luck against the Switchblade in 2024. Hangman Page lost to Jay White at WrestleDream and Full Gear. However, the former AEW World Champion could redeem himself by defeating White in the first round of the tournament.

The winner of their match could then face the third announced member for the tournament, Will Opsreay. The latter could get into the semifinals by defeating MJF, who recently hinted at going after the World Championship.

It will be interesting to see which other members will enter the Owen Hart Tournament and punch their tickets at All In Texas pay-per-view. Only time will tell!

