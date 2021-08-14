Rampage was about as successful as AEW fans could hope for

AEW staged an absolute Rampage in Pittsburgh on Friday night, as they launched their new signature show.

The inaugural episode, which came with such great expectations, delivered on so many levels. In what felt like the fastest little hour in wrestling TV, AEW hit one out of the park.

The crowd in Steel City was absolutely lit and was starving for a dose of All Elite Wrestling. But they didn't just get a dose, they got a spoonful.

The action was fast and furious, and the stories were well written and well told

Dream do come true! Welcome to the team…@FuegoDelSol is #AllElite!



Tune in NOW to the world premiere of #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/wRDJ2UlKUo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021

AEW kicked off the show with a little bit of history as Christian defeated Kenny Omega for the IMPACT Wrestling World Title. Not only was it the first match ever on Rampage, but it also must be noted that two AEW wrestlers had a match on an AEW show for another promotion's Championship. Something like this would have been mind-boggling just a few years ago.

But the 'forbidden door' has apparently swung wide open now.

The relevance of this match cannot be overstated. Christian was the first major WWE star to jump ship to the old TNA, so him winning the current incarnation of their title is extremely special.

What happens next with the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship is anyone's guess, but it's likely that Christian will act as a transitional champion - eventually passing the belt on to a regular from the promotion. Perhaps someone like Moose or Sami Callihan.

The star of the night, however, had to be Britt Baker. She shined in a successful title defense over Red Velvet in front of her hometown crowd. No one got a better reaction. And even though she's technically a heel, Baker played the role of local hero perfectly.

Where do things go from here for AEW Rampage?

One hell of a night 🍾



You all came ready to #AEWRampage ⚡️ See you next week Chicago... pic.twitter.com/iZz5wUKvxg — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 14, 2021

Expect the momentum to carry on next week in Chicago, as the CM Punk rumors continue to heat up. Arrival of the Straight Edged Superstar could run up the numbers not only for Dynamite but for Rampage as well.

While AEW Rampage is not in an ideal time slot, if they can continue a crisp, one-hour presentation like they did this week, they will have steady viewership. There are plenty of AEW fans in their 30's-50's, who don't necessarily go out to 'party on a Friday night.' So they just need to appeal to THAT crowd - the fans who will pop the popcorn and stay up a little late to watch Rampage.

It will be interesting to see where AEW takes the show from here, and whether or not we can continue to expect this flash-bang type of booking.

The initial episode set a high bar for whatever comes next, so expect AEW to keep pulling out all the stops for this Friday night fun fest.

What did you think of the first episode of AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments section!

