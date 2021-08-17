Ranking the 5 best entrances in AEW

Special entrances have been a feature of wrestling for decades. AEW has had its fair share of elaborately planned entrances, some that will live long in memory.

Entrances often play an important role in how a wrestler is perceived. Ask Karrion Kross over in NXT. A talented performer in his own right, his stunning entrance added an aura about him that made up for some of his shortcomings within the ring. Once he debuted on RAW without his entrance sequence, he just didn't feel like the same monster we saw in NXT. The Undertaker's entrances were just as must-see as his matches.

However, sometimes an event is too big for a wrestler to come out with the same sequence. Things need to be shaken up, to add grandeur to the moment. Luckily, we have seen such instances in AEW already. Let's take a look at the five best entrances we've seen so far in AEW.

#5. Kenny Omega's entrance at AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega is unquestionably one of the top wrestlers in the world. Everyone was excited to see how the Best Bout Machine would turn out in AEW after making a name for himself in Japan with some iconic matches.

Omega didn't start off in AEW as everyone expected, taking a backseat from the main event scene while the likes of Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho dominated the headlines. All that changed on the October 21, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite.

A stunning video package was played on the titantron as Justin Roberts ran down a long list of accolades. A couple of beautiful women walked out with brooms in their hands and the other entrance to the ramp showed a silhouette. Once the curtains were raised, AEW was introduced to The Cleaner.

Kenny Omega vs. Sonny Kiss… Kenny Omega just had the best entrance I’ve seen in AEW…



Who else is with me on that?#AEWDynamite — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) October 22, 2020

Kenny Omega beat Sonny Kiss in 26 seconds to advance in a tournament that ultimately saw him beat Jon Moxley at Winter is Coming for the AEW World Championship, a title he holds to this date.

This entrance marked the beginning of Kenny Omega's rightful ascent to the top of the AEW card. It was also the first time we saw the Belt Collector play the heel, before he turned into one of the biggest villains in AEW within 2 months. The entrance started it all.

