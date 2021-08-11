Ranking the 5 best finishers in AEW

In a time when great moves like super kicks, destroyers, and DDTs have been devalued to an extent, AEW has done well to maintain the stature of certain finishing maneuvers.

Some finishers, like Cross Rhodes, have been kicked out of by many opponents, so there isn't a sense of invincibility about them. On the other hand, the One-Winged Angel is the most protected move in all of pro-wrestling, and nobody in AEW has kicked out of it yet.

Besides invincibility, the look, the suddenness, and the ability to pop a crowd go a long way in defining a finisher's effectiveness.

Let's look at the top 5 finishers in AEW.

#5. Wardlow's Casualty of War in AEW

.@IAmJericho's Labour No. 4: @RealWardlow and @The_MJF will be there to make sure the match is "fair and square."



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/XnA8owPILD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

Wardlow's new finisher in AEW has a sinister name: Casualty of War. It's a vicious knee strike to an opponent perched on the top rope.

The move looks devastating, and Wardlow deserves immense credit for how he executes it. There's a lot of scope to go wrong and hurt your opponent since it's a strike to the face, but so far he's always got it right.

Wardlow's brutal knee thing with some slow mo pic.twitter.com/2b3JZz61id — Meng's Mullet (@MengsMullet) April 30, 2020

Wardlow has an impressive arsenal of moves. He demolished Juventud Guerrera with an F10 (a spinning version of F5) before taking down Chris Jericho with the Casualty of War.

So far, every time Wardlow hits the move, he has won the match via referee stoppage, further elevating the move as a one-hit knockout blow.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria