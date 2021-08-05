Ranking the 5 best managers in AEW

AEW has brought back the magic of managers in their own way. Managers in wrestling serve multiple purposes, each unique to the client they handle. Someone like Paul Heyman can be as loudmouthed as he wants to build up Brock Lesnar because Brock will do the talking in the ring.

But a manager like MVP not only builds up his clients but also helps in masking Bobby Lashley's less-than-stellar promo skills. Then you have Arn Anderson managing Cody Rhodes who doesn't necessarily need managing, but having the former Horseman in his corner lends more seriousness and credibility to his character.

AEW has a wide range of managers on their roster.

The managers in AEW range from comedy relief like Leva Bates and Peter Avalon to serious, non-nonsense managers like Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and Jake Roberts.

With WWE releasing Ric Flair, it is plausible that the Nature Boy joins AEW in a managerial capacity to add to an already stacked list of managers. On that note, let's look at the top 5 managers in AEW currently. Some honorable mentions:

Konnan- Occasional manager of Proud-n-Powerful

Vickie Guerrero- Nyla Rose's manager

Alex Abrahantes- Penta El Zero Miedo's manager

Sting- Darby Allin's manager

#5. Arn Anderson- Cody Rhodes' manager in AEW

Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes

The only reason Arn Anderson ranks lower than one would expect is because Cody Rhodes doesn't exactly need a manager in AEW. Cody's in-ring skills are great, his promos are captivating and his character is compelling and well defined.

There are plenty of reasons to like this pairing, though. Arn Anderson was part of the legendary Four Horsemen and Cody's father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, regularly feuded with the Horsemen and later Arn called Dusty his brother.

More than a manager, Arn is a father figure to Cody and does a lot more backstage to help the American Nightmare. At ringside, Arn always carries papers with charts and graphs that add a small but noticeable edge to Cody's character and Arn's character as a manager who looks at the tiniest details to benefit his client.

Edited by Greg Bush