Ranking 5 best moments from AEW's time at Daily's Place

The COVID-19 pandemic changed things drastically for AEW and other wrestling promotions all around the world. The lockdown protocols meant fans could no longer attend the shows, creating intrigue and dread in equal measure as to how companies will manage to stay relevant.

AEW turned to Jacksonville, Florida, and made the Daily's Place their home during this time. While it was strange to watch wrestling without fans, AEW did its best to come up with creative ideas to somewhat replicate the crowd effect. Lower card wrestlers surrounded the barricades with plexiglass in front of them to cheer or boo stars and create some kind of atmosphere.

Starting their tour with Road Rager in Miami, AEW fans will be back in full voice. Despite the constraints, AEW Dynamite delivered a great product, leaving us with some incredible and unforgettable moments.

Thank You Jacksonville! Dirty Heads 'Celebrate' feat The Unlikely Candidates | #AEWDynamite 6/30/21 pic.twitter.com/e4neTo84HK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021

In this article, we will look back at the 5 best moments from AEW's time at Daily's Place and will attempt to rank them.

#5 AEW Blood and Guts: The Immortal Promo

Blood and Guts

AEW Blood and Guts got delayed by a year. The match was supposed to take place in 2020 itself but the promotion pushed it by a year due to the pandemic.

The WarGames style match finally took place between the Inner Circle and the MJF-led faction, the Pinnacle. Fans had been expecting the match ever since the feud between the two top factions began and AEW did a superb job of building it up.

Inner Circle's leader Chris Jericho was the victim of a vicious beatdown at the hands of the Pinnacle that culminated in him getting powerbombed off the stage.

The Inner Circle responded with a beatdown of their own as they took out each member of the Pinnacle.

The following week, Inner Circle led by Jericho addressed the feud. Jericho took the mic and spoke non-stop for close to eight minutes in what Jim Ross described as 'The Immortal Promo'.

JR wasn't wrong with his analysis. Jericho possesses a unique ability on the mic where he elevates his opponents while berating them. That's exactly what he did as he addressed the faction and everyone in it initially and then picked them all apart individually.

He concluded with a challenge for a Blood and Guts match to end his iconic promo. The hype for the bout was through the roof and this promo played a huge role in that.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John