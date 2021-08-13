Ranking the 5 best technicians in AEW

Plenty of people complain about AEW having too many spot-reliant wrestlers and high-flyers. That's an argument for another day but what cannot be argued is that AEW has some of the best technical wrestlers in the world.

Now, many might wonder, what exactly is technical wrestling? One of wrestling's purest forms, technical wrestling involves mat wrestling, chain moves and crisp counters. Wrestlers rely on holds and ground-based moves over acrobatic and power-based moves. Strikes are used primarily to wear an opponent down and there's a greater emphasis on submission holds.

Technical wrestling is associated with an old-school style of wrestling and there is a section of people who prefer high-octane wrestling matches over methodical, mat-based wrestling. While everyone is entitled to their preferences, technical wrestling is an art in its own right.

We have seen some all-out classics in AEW's two-year history. Having understood what technical wrestling means, let's rank the 5 best technicians in AEW today.

#5. Maxwell Jacob Friedman in AEW

I’m a professional who got his spot through having a legitimate training acumen that gave me the skill set and technical prowess beyond not just my years but everyone else’s.



Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or MJF, is a wrestler best known for his character work. He is undoubtedly the biggest heel in the company and possesses supreme ability on the mic. However, his in-ring ability often goes under the radar.

Look no further than MJF vs. Jungle Boy at AEW Double or Nothing 2020 or MJF vs. Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2020 to see his excellent wrestling skills.

MJF vs. Jungle Boy, in particular, was a great show of technical wrestling. MJF worked on JB's arm which prevented JB from executing many moves, including his Snare Trap submission. Fittingly, MJF picked up a hard-fought win via roll-up after a series of roll-up attempts from both stars.

MJF vs. Sammy Guevara was another example of MJF's technical prowess between the ropes. MJF claims to have studied the likes of Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard and it shows in his work both inside and outside the ring.

He has all the tools needed to go down as a modern great heel with his promo skills and the in-ring skills to back it up.

