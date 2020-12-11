Ranking all AEW pay-per-views in 2020

2020 has been an extremely challenging year for the entire world. COVID-19, social distancing, restrictions, and more have made this year difficult for a lot of people, and industries. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was already in a tough spot due to being a brand new company trying to get off the ground. But despite all the troubles this year, AEW has done very well.

AEW has held four PPVs in 2020, three of which have been under COVID-19 restrictions. With the year coming to an end, let's analyse and rank AEW's pay-per-view shows of 2020.

#4 AEW All Out

AEW All Out 2020

AEW All Out wasn't a bad show per se, but looking at all the shows at once, it was the weakest. The main event was Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against MJF and it wasn't a bad match by any means. We also saw the Mimosa Mayhem Match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. Again, it wasn't a bad match at all. It was fun, innovative, and helped make Orange Cassidy a star.

However, Matt Hardy suffered a concussion in his match with Sammy Guevara, and instead of just calling off the match, AEW let Hardy continue the match. This definitely turned some fans off to the rest of this show. For days after the show, AEW received a ton of flak for their decision and the way they handled the media afterwards.

AEW also opened up the show with a "Tooth and Nail" match between Big Swole and Dr. Britt Baker. The cinematic match was very strange and just didn't work at all for a big show opener. As stated before, the show wasn't all bad. We got to see FTR capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Adam Page and Kenny Omega in a fantastic match.