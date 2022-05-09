'Hangman' Adam Page's AEW World Championship Defences Ranked

Since winning the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega at the 2021 Full Gear PPV, 'Hangman' Adam Page has successfully retained his championship against many challengers.

Here are six 'Hangman' Adam Page's AEW title defense matches:

#6. Adam Page vs Dante Martin - AEW Dynamite, March 9th 2022

Dante Martin vs 'Hangman' Adam Page - AEW Dynamite

Fresh off of a successful defense against Adam Cole at the Revolution PPV, Adam Page defended his championship once again, against upcoming high-flying star Dante Martin on the March 9th episode of Dynamite.

Although the match itself was too short, just 7:33 minutes long, to reach its true potential, the challenger was able to showcase his impressive high-flying skills and proved he would be a formidable challenger for the AEW World Championship down the line.

Adam Page showed his respects to Dante Martin as he complimented him after the match.

#5. Adam Page vs Lance Archer (Texas Death Match) - AEW Dynamite, February 9th 2022

Adam Page after defeating Lance Archer - AEW Dynamite

The match between 'Hangman' Adam Page and the 'Murderhawk Monster' Lance Archer can be described as a blood bath. The match began backstage as it seemed the champion attacked his challenger before the two men could make it to the ring.

The biggest obstacle for the champion was not the weapons, it seemed to be the fact that Dan Lambert, cut the top rope from the ring to stop Adam Page from hitting his Buckshot Lariat finishing move.

The match featured many brutal moments, one being when Archer stabbed Page's already bloodied head with a fork before licking the bloody fork clean. Archer hit his finishing move, the Blackout, by throwing Page onto the steel ring steps. However, Page recovered before the official's ten-count. Page would then overcome the no-tope-rope obstacle by using the back of the official as a vault to take himself and Archer crashing through the tables on the outside of the ring. Page managed to make it back inside the ring before the official made the 10 count thus securing the victory and retaining his championship.

#4. Adam Page vs Adam Cole (Texas Death Match) - AEW Rampage, April 15th 2022

Adam Page (Left) and Adam Cole (Right)

On the April 15th episode of AEW Rampage, Adam Page competed in the second Texas Death Match of his championship reign, against Adam Cole. Although Page defeated Cole at the Revolution PPV, Cole was granted a rematch with an added stipulation.

This Texas Death Match was perhaps not as bloody as the previous one, however it was a lot more personal. Page and Cole were once friends and a part of the wrestling faction known as The Elite, which features fellow AEW stars, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kenny Omega.

With Page and Cole in a heated rivalry, this match was bound to be delivered and it did just that. Between fighting in the crowd and the multiple chair shots in the ring, this match was brutal and had many moments where it looked like both men could have won.

What ended the match was Page placing a barbed wire crown onto Cole's head before putting him through a table on the outside of the ring. Page managed to get back inside the ring before the official's ten-count to once again successfully retain his championship.

#3. Adam Page vs Adam Cole - AEW Revolution, March 6th 2022

Adam Page defeated Adam Cole at AEW Revolution 2022

'Hangman' Adam Page's first PPV title defense came at the Revolution PPV and would be his first defense against Adam Cole. Cole and Page have a storied history that dates back to before they both joined AEW.

Their first AEW singles meeting was a Grade A match, with both men hitting one another with their signature moves for many near-falls. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish provided distractions on behalf of Adam Cole, The Dark Order chased them backstage to allow the match to end without any outside interference.

The champion, Page, was able to hit his finisher, Buckshot Lariat, but the challenger, Cole, was able to get his hand on the ropes before the official to finish the 3-count. Page hit Cole with several superkicks before once again hitting the Buckshot Lariat to end the match.

A touching moment after his victory, Adam Page proved he was the ultimate good guy by shaking a knocked-out Cole's hand.

#2. Adam Page vs Bryan Danielson - AEW Dynamite, January 5th 2022

Adam Page vs Bryan Danielson - AEW Dynamite

After their first meeting at AEW Dynamite - Winter Is Coming in December 2021 ended in a 60-minute draw, an Adam Page vs Bryan Danielson rematch was granted.

Although no weapons were used, this match was brutal as both men were bloodied by the end. With both men hitting their signature moves, it looked like either man could win. Page attempted to hit Danielson with his Buckshot Lariat while Danielson ducked and hit the champion with his Busaiku Knee, although Page managed to kick out at 2.

To end the match, Page was able to put Danielson away when he hit his Buckshot Lariat and sent Danielson flipping through the air to secure a 3-count victory. Adam Page once again looked like a formidable champion as he was able to defeat one of the greatest wrestlers in the world.

#1. Adam Page vs Bryan Danielson - AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming, December 15th 2021

Adam Page vs Bryan Danielson - AEW Dynamite

As the AEW World Championship match between Adam Page and Bryan Danielson opened the 'Winter Is Coming' special episode of AEW Dynamite, nobody expected the match to last the entire 60-minute time limit. Adam Page and Bryan Danielson met in an hour-long classic that will be remembered for years.

The rivalry set-up had Adam Page being the babyface that fans adored, with Bryan Danielson adopting a heel-like persona. Danielson played the perfect heel by taunting the crowd with jumping jacks and giving them the middle finger while a bloodied Page was outside the ring. The match had some stealing moments as doctors too attended the injured champion, it was a back-and-forth battle as both men hit one another with brutal moves.

In the closing moments of the match, Page hit Danielson with the Buckshot Lariat, however he was unable to pin the challenger before the time limit, hence the match was declared a draw.

While fans are divided on whether Adam Page's championship reign has lived up to the previous AEW World Championship reigns, it cannot be denied that he has been a formidable champion as he has had some classic and brutal battles with some of the very best wrestlers in AEW.

Adam Page is set to defend his championship against the #1 ranked contender, CM Punk, at the Double Or Nothing PPV on May 29th.

