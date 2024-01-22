Real-life Bloodline member to snub WWE and join AEW in 2024? Looking at the chances

AEW could likely be in for an interesting development. The Anoa'i family can be considered the first family of wrestling. After all, so many members of the family have created some incredible storylines in WWE. Currently, too, the Stamford-based company is leaning on one of the family members, Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, to create a big pop at Wrestlemania 40.

But while that's likely to happen, the younger generation of the Anoa'i family could have a mind of its own, and may not think so much about the family's allegiance to the Stamford-based company. The same goes for the women who have become members of the Anao'i family after marriage.

The first name that comes to mind is Trinity Fatu, the wife of Jimmy Uso. Trinity wrestled in WWE under the moniker: Naomi. She started in their developmental territories in 2009 and was with the Stamford-based company until 2022. She is currently with TNA. After TNA, there's a possibility that she wants to test the waters in AEW.

The tilt seems to be on the cards. Jacob Fatu is already making inroads into Major League Wrestling, where he will face the 55-year-old legend, Yuji Nagata.

Is the Rock-Roman Reigns feud a possibility, or does AEW await the Anoa'i family?

The Rock, probably the most famous member of the Anoa'i family, is back in WWE. He is already taking shots at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, but Triple H's Creative Team has a lot on its hands already. Cody Rhodes is organically over with the crowd.

CM Punk, who was with AEW earlier, had a stupendous return to WWE, which will likely cajole the minds behind The Show of Shows to involve all the big names in big-ticket feuds. And not to forget, even Jinder Mahal, who is a former WWE Champion, is back on the main roster, festering for a whole new feud of his own.

What do you think? Will WWE be able to do justice to all the big names and the Anoa'i family? Or will one of them go to AEW? Tell us in the comment section.

