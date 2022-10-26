"Reason why this company has self-destructed" - WWE veteran holds The Young Bucks responsible for AEW's downfall

Former AEW Tag Team champions, the Young Bucks, were recently criticized by veteran Jim Cornette.

Matt and Nick Jackson were two of the first people to be present during the inception of AEW. Furthermore, they were announced as EVPs of the Jacksonville-based company alongside Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes.

While the two stars are generally liked by fans, they were also involved in the infamous CM Punk controversy following All Out. This led to them being suspended alongside Kenny Omega and Punk, among others.

Speaking about whether they should be fired from AEW during the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette harshly criticized the two brothers:

"Him and his brother both, that's the reason why this company has self destructed, and they brought their initial small group of simpleton fans that enoy their bullsh*t. They got just big enough that they could sway Tony Khan that 'Oh we can have a brand new, you know, revolutionary wrestling promotion.' Until it got on television you see that that's what you see from these two. Every f*cking match, same thing, same thing, same thing, never changes, never serious, visually ridiculous, Smarmy promos that sound fake and annoy you at the same time.." (1:02:55 - 1:03:50)

While Cornette certainly does not think too highly of the Young Bucks, they are still listed as the EVPs of the company on their official website.

A Wrestling veteran believes that the Young Bucks are coming back to AEW soon

While there has been no official announcement yet, wrestling veteran Dave Meltzer recently stated his belief that the Bucks are on their way back to the promotion.

Speaking on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer had the following to say:

“This thing feels like it’s wrapping up, it feels like the Young Bucks and Omega are coming back somewhat soon. That’s not official or anything like that, just that feeling. There’s been teases and stuff.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

However, it remains to be seen whether Meltzer's words will prove to be true or not in the coming weeks.

