Recently-released WWE superstar to join AEW as a member of Ricochet's new faction? Exploring the possibility 

Ricochet is having the run of his career in AEW. He signed with the company last year and has established himself as one of the top heels in all of professional wrestling. If this momentum continues, Tony Khan will certainly consider making him a champion.

At the recent AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Ricochet defeated Mark Briscoe convincingly in a stretcher match. Interestingly, on this week's Dynamite, he expressed the desire to create a new faction. He stated that his potential new group will help him fulfil his quest to win gold and increase his dominance. All Elite Wrestling's roster has several candidates who can join the Human Highlight Reel's faction. However, if recently released WWE star Braun Strowman joins forces with him, the internet wrestling community will go berserk.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet were a tag team when they were signed to World Wrestling Entertainment. Although this partnership didn't last long, fans remember the exploits of this duo well. If Tony Khan signs the Monster Among Men this year, it will be interesting to see what happens. Strowman can easily be a major singles star in the company. However, if he is in a faction led by Ricochet, it will make for some captivating weekly TV.

AEW star Ricochet says that his tweets are just him living his life

Ricochet's Twitter activity is unhinged. He has gained immense notoriety for his tweets, which often offend many fans. In a recent interview with The Battleground Podcast, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion said he didn't understand why people get offended by his statements because he is simply living his life.

"A lot of people seemed upset about it. A lot of people were upset. … I think, what I’m doing is just living my life. Everybody is out to get me, but I’m finally just living my own life and everyone is getting a chance to see it,” he said. [H/T 411 Mania]

Ricochet has been a brilliant signing for AEW. Hopefully, his hard work gets rewarded soon.

