Braun Strowman wants a major new role after WWE release

Braun Strowman is lobbying to be cast in a major role following his WWE release earlier this month. He is already set to host his food show on the USA Network, but a movie project may be on the horizon.

Less than three years after returning to WWE, The Monster Among Men was released by the company again in early May. Several reports cited his huge salary and partial paralysis in his left leg as the main reasons for his exit from the company.

Despite his release, Braun Strowman is set to remain on the USA Network as the host of Everything on the Menu. It will start airing later this year on the current home of WWE SmackDown.

It seems like Strowman is not done venturing into something new. He recently shared fan art of himself as Zangief from the Street Fighter franchise. He urged his followers to share it and make it go viral, possibly helping him land the role.

"Yall let’s manifest this!!!! Make it go viral!!!!" Strowman wrote.

Zangief is a pro wrestler from Russia in Street Fighter, so if Braun Strowman lands the role, he may need to learn how to speak a new language. Other celebrities linked to the Street Fighter live-action movie are Andrew Koji as Ryu, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Noah Centineo as Ken, and Roman Reigns as Akuma.

Braun Strowman's release might not be permanent

In a new video on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's YouTube channel, senior editor Bill Apter reported that WWE might not be done with Braun Strowman. Apter explained that the company could bring back Strowman on a part-time basis and have him work a program for three to four months at a time.

"I heard that it was not an angry break, and if they call him six months or a year down the road, ‘We need you for three or four months,’ he’d be willing to do it again," Apter said. [32:48 - 32:59]

Strowman feuded with Bronson Reed and Jacob Fatu before his release. He was sidelined for a while in 2023 after undergoing neck surgery.

