"15% paralyzed left leg" - Braun Strowman's condition after WWE release revealed

Former WWE star Braun Strowman may be a larger-than-life personality, but no athlete is immune to injuries, especially pro wrestlers. He recently provided an update on his health condition.

The Monster of all Monsters' second stint with WWE ended after he was let go during the new wave of releases last week. The 41-year-old wrestler's run was marred by injuries, forcing him to take a back seat.

In an interview with Miles Addy, Strowman detailed his long list of injuries and how he continued to push himself through the pain barrier in WWE.

"Before I even debuted on TV, I ruptured my L5S1, which paralyzed my left leg 100%. Had emergency surgery, I got 85% of it back, so my entire career, I've wrestled with a 15% paralyzed left leg from my low back. I've had elbow surgery twice. My teeth are fake. All these scars when I went through the windshield in the Wyatt Family Swamp fight. I broke my neck, have a metal plate four screws in my neck. I tore my groin two minutes into the Last Man Standing match with Bronson Reed, went 20 more minutes with a torn groin. They all suck, but it's part of the game," he said.

Why did WWE release Braun Strowman?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Braun Strowman's high salary contributed to his WWE release.

“He is the one that the salary was high,” Meltzer stated. “One person told me that they felt he was being... he was paid more than how they were using him, I guess is the best way to put it, but salary played a part in this.”

The former Universal Champion last wrestled on the April 18, 2025, edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. Strowman has yet to comment on his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Whether or not he will wrestle again remains to be seen.

