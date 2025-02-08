Released WWE stars to debut in AEW and immediately dethrone The Hurt Syndicate? Exploring the possibility

The Hurt Syndicate has been on a great run, even capturing the AEW World Tag Team Titles. But could a certain former WWE duo debut on the promotion and become instant threats to their title reign?

Authors of Pain have always been a dominant force regardless of what show they are on. They had a dominant run in NXT and a brief one on the main roster. Both Akam and Rezar have two tag team title reigns between them. But it seems that despite this, they have had an inconsistent booking in terms of their title aspirations.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the duo, along with their manager Paul Ellering, were released from WWE. This is the second time they have been released by the Stamford-based company as they also departed in 2020. Akam and Rezar could make their way to AEW and push themselves to be the biggest threat to the Hurt Syndicate's title reign, seeing as how they can match the current champions in terms of size and strength.

This could put a quick end to their title reign. However, it is most likely that this can only happen after 90 days as the Authors of Pain will purportedly have a 'No competition' clause as part of their contracts since they were released.

The Hurt Syndicate have found their first challengers

After winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships a few weeks ago, the Hurt Syndicate appeared on Dynamite, putting the entire division on notice as it was the start of their hold on the titles.

However, they found themselves in a confrontation with a returning tag team as Austin and Colten Gunn staked their claim to the titles as former champions themselves. This was during a 56-day reign with the gold from February to April 2023.

MVP accepted their challenge despite their approach and claimed that the only reason they weren't dishing out pain to them was out of respect for their father, the legendary Billy Gunn.

This has now been made official by AEW for next week's edition of Dynamite, and this will be the Hurt Syndicate's first title defense.

