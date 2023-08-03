Rematch against an ex-WWE rival after 10 years? 3 dream opponents for Rob Van Dam in AEW

Rob Van Dam made his AEW debut last night on Dynamite when he came out to confront Jack Perry, much to the delight of the fans in attendance. RVD came to the rescue of his dear friend Jerry Lynn who worked with him in ECW.

Rob Van Dam now competes as a part-time wrestler, but his presence in AEW has sparked a lot of conversation. Despite reports emanating that his current deal with AEW is only for one match and that too with Jack Perry, fans are assembling a lot of dream opponents for RVD.

In this article, we will take a look at three potential Rob Van Dam dream matches in All Elite Wrestling.

1. Jack Perry will take on Rob Van Dam

Let’s start off with the most obvious one, and that is Jack Perry. Ever since Perry turned heel, he has been attracting heat from fans similar to that of Dominik Mysterio. His cocky persona, coupled with his obnoxious behavior, has fans on the edge of their seat. It has also added a new layer to his character, which was going stale.

The only way he can be put in his place is if a veteran can humble him, and that is where Rob Van Dam comes in. Both men are scheduled to take on each other soon, and it will no doubt be a good way to put Perry.

2. PAC

PAC is a high-flyer, and Van Dam made high-flying cool back in the day, so a dream match between the two makes sense from all angles. One of the best things about RVD is that he is a crowd-pleaser and is naturally over with the crowd. With PAC being the eternal heel, this match’s dynamics will be set from the get-go.

With PAC seemingly not having any big feud ever since the Blood & Guts match, a match with RVD should be explored by Tony Khan, as it will blow the roof off the place, given the kind of spots both men engage in.

3. Jon Moxley

Rob Van Dam and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) had a match in 2013 on the SummerSlam Kickoff show for the WWE United States Championship. However, that match ended in a DQ as the former ECW Champion was attacked by The Shield.

With Van Dam now in AEW, he can go after Moxley with the aim of finishing what the started in 2013. Given the extreme lengths Moxley can go to and with Van Dam being an ECW original, this dream match will no doubt have a lot of great spots and will be an all-out entertainer.