"My husband is there" - Renee Paquette on whether or not she would join Jon Moxley in AEW

Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette has commented on the possibility of joining her husband and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the promotion.

Paquette departed WWE back in 2020 after nearly eight years of service. She sighted that she would like to pursue other ventures in her broadcasting career. She has since gone on to host two successful podcasts: The Oral Sessions and Throwing Down, the latter she hosts alongside former UFC Champion Miesha Tate.

She is connected with AEW through her husband Jon Moxley. The former Dean Ambrose made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at the first Double or Nothing event in 2019, and has been a top star for the company ever since.

But would Paquette ever join Moxley in AEW? Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the former WWE star touched on whether she would ever join AEW, stating that she would be open to it in the future.

"You look at bother of those worlds; WWE and AEW, WWE is the familiar thing that I know and that I've done for the duration of my career. Of course, that is always there. Then you look at AEW, my husband is there, I have a ton of other friends that are there. I'm there more often, not that I'm there very much, but I would be open to a conversation about that." (H/T Fightful).

Paquette has been a big supporter of her husband's work in AEW. She specifically referenced his January return promo on her social media accounts, stating that she could not love Moxley anymore than she already does.

Jon Moxley has been on fire since his return to wrestling in January 2022

In the fall of 2021, Jon Moxley checked himself into rehab to deal with a growing dependency on alcohol, keeping him away from wrestling for almost three months. He returned in January 2022, and has put in some of the best performances of his entire career.

In AEW, he had one of the best matches at the Revolution pay-per-view, as he went to war with Bryan Danielson. Since then, he has joined forces with Danielson, William Regal and Wheeler Yuta to form the popular faction, the Blackpool Combat Club.

Outside of AEW, Jon Moxley has been just as strong in the ring, if not stronger. He is the current GCW World Champion, where he has had several stand-out matches against the likes of Homicide, Biff Busick and AJ Gray.

He has also been putting in the work for New Japan Pro Wrestling, putting on a classic against Will Ospreay at the Windy City Riot event in April 2022. He will continue his hard work for NJPW at the Capital Collision event on May 14th as he faces Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship.

