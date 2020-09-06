At tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-ivew, new Tag Team Champions were crowned when FTR defeated Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. A spike piledriver on Hangman Page was enough for the pin after what was a hard-fought contest. Former WWE announcer Renee Young seemed quite delighted at FTR winning the belts, and took to Twitter to give her reaction.

Young tagged Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in her tweet and praised the duo for the win. Check out the tweet below:

Renee Young parted ways with WWE a short while ago

Renee Young left WWE following her appearance at SummerSlam 2020. Young had been a mainstay in WWE for the past eight years, and had hosted as well as announced on major shows.

As for FTR, they weren't thrilled with how they were being used in WWE, and had been wanting to leave the company for a while. They were finally let go in April, and soon made their way to AEW. FTR seems to be doing quite well in AEW so far, and tonight's win was another indication that good things are in store for the duo in the near future.