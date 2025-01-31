Reunion coming soon? 5 AEW stars who have a great relationship with Triple H

AEW has a great mix of youth and experience when it comes to its talent pool. The Jacksonville-based promotion is home to several respected veterans of the business, who made their mark in promotions like WWE, NJPW, and ROH before the Tony Khan-led company was born.

Interestingly, numerous AEW talents worked under the leadership of Triple H for years before jumping ship to WWE's biggest rival promotion. Before taking over the reins of the creative team for the main roster in 2022, The Cerebral Assassin used to lead the storytelling department of NXT for years.

The Game's time as the creative head of the black and silver brand allowed him to work with several megastars of the future, who already had a significant presence on the independent circuit. As time passed by, many such talents earned the respect of Triple H, growing incredibly closer to the former WWE Champion.

In this article, let's look at five AEW stars who have a great relationship with Triple H:

#5. Adam Cole was a top star in WWE NXT before debuting in AEW

Adam Cole arrived in WWE NXT in August 2017. The Panama Playboy was a renowned star around the world already, but fans were doubtful if he would be able to attain similar success in the Stamford-based promotion.

While Cole had proven his mettle as a proficient talker and an amazing storyteller, he was far from having an intimidating presence in the squared circle. However, Triple H showed faith in the former NXT Champion, and Cole did not disappoint the King of Kings.

The Star of the Show had a legendary run in the black and silver brand, where he won numerous titles, including the NXT Championship. The Panama Playboy had iconic feuds in the developmental brand, becoming arguably the greatest superstar to emerge from it.

The Game was clearly in favor of Adam Cole, as he was booked very strongly against other main event-level stars. Although Cole never got called up to the main roster, his legacy in WWE NXT remains undeniable.

In September 2021, Adam Cole joined AEW after the end of his WWE deal. A few months after Cole's departure from the Stamford-based promotion, Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the head of the company's creative team for the main roster.

The former NXT Champion might have been the most valuable player on WWE's main roster if he were still working with The Game in 2025.

#4. Keith Lee enjoyed great success under Triple H

Keith Lee's run in WWE NXT in 2019-20 will forever be remembered for his dominance. It was the peak of The Limitless One's career, as he quickly became one of the hottest stars in the wrestling business.

Triple H knew how special of a talent Lee was and made sure he got the best presentation possible. The Game took his time to build Keith Lee, allowing him to turn into a legitimate main-event talent.

In July 2020, The Friendly Fellow scripted history by dethroning Adam Cole and becoming the first-ever star to hold both the NXT Championship and the North American Title at the same point. The victory signified how invested The Game was in Lee's success.

Triple H did everything in his power to make The Limitless One main roster ready so that he could thrive on RAW and SmackDown. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon subjected Lee to months of bad booking, before releasing him in the fall of 2021.

The 40-year-old star then jumped ship to AEW in February 2022, a decision that has not paid off well thus far. Due to his recurring health issues, the monstrous star has not been able to create the same impact in All Elite Wrestling as he did under Triple H's leadership.

#3. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was a valuable asset to Triple H

Mercedes Mone's offscreen relationship with Triple H has been well-documented. The Game has been a mentor to The Boss throughout her illustrious career.

During her time in WWE's developmental brand, The CEO was one of the most heavily featured stars in the women's division. The Game booked the legendary bout between Mone and Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, which ended up being the turning point for the modern-day women's revolution.

Interestingly, Mone and Triple H have shared a moment at The Show of Shows in the past. At WrestleMania 30, The CEO, alongside Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, accompanied The Cerebral Assassin during his entrance for his match against Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson).

The former WWE Champion has always been a great admirer of the AEW star's work ethic. In February 2023, the reigning AEW TBS Champion revealed that The Game texted her good luck before her appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which happened months after her exit from WWE due to her differences with Vince McMahon.

#2. Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe shared a great relationship with Triple H

After conquering several wrestling promotions around the world, Samoa Joe arrived in WWE NXT in May 2015. The Destroyer instantly became a fan-favorite in the black and silver brand.

The former WWE United States Champion had the backing of Triple H, who was impressed by the skillset Joe brought to the table. Working under The Game's leadership, The Samoan Submission Machine soon became the NXT Champion.

Interestingly, Joe debuted on the WWE main roster as Triple H's ally in his rivalry with Seth Rollins in 2017. Unfortunately, The Destroyer could not escape the Vince McMahon effect, as the former WWE Chairman destroyed Joe's credibility with his underwhelming booking.

In April 2021, Samoa Joe was released by the McMahon-led regime, only for Triple H to sign him to the NXT brand for two months. It was a massive statement on The King of Kings' part, who went against McMahon's decision to sign a recently released talent.

The King of Television's return to NXT saw him become the NXT Champion for the third time before he was once again handed his release in January 2022. While the two stars did not feature together much onscreen, the bonding between Samoa Joe and Triple H was quite strong.

#1. Malakai Black was at the peak of his powers under Triple H

Triple H remains the only booker to have grasped the essence of Malakai Black's character. Despite working under renowned bookers like Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the current AEW star could never scale the same heights as he did under The Cerebral Assassin.

The King of Kings gave Black his best possible onscreen presentation during his NXT run in 2017-19. Triple H cleverly incorporated various mystic elements into Black's persona, helping him appear as an intimidating force in the eyes of the audience.

As The Striking Man from Amsterdam rose in prominence, he kept developing a stronger bond with the 14-time World Champion. While he could not do as well under other bookers, Malakai Black looked like a legitimate star when the former leader of Evolution handled his booking.

Interestingly, a reunion might be on the cards for The Dutch Destroyer and The King of Kings. Malakai Black has reportedly finished up with AEW, and it is likely that he will head to WWE next.

With Black allegedly heading to the Stamford-based promotion soon, there is a huge possibility that Triple H would establish him as a massive threat on WWE's main roster.

