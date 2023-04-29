Rhea Ripley may have accidentally teased who will replace Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is currently one of the most dominant groups in WWE, with Rhea Ripley sitting on the top as the SmackDown Women's Champion. But which AEW star could she bring in to replace Dominik Mysterio?

The answer is her real-life boyfriend and current AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews, who is currently enjoying his reign atop the trios division alongside Malakai Black and Brody King in The House of Black.

Rhea Ripley recently teased that if she wanted to, she could convince Buddy to leave AEW to rejoin WWE, but for right now, it seems like they are both happy working for their respective companies.

Buddy Matthews would be the perfect fit for The Judgment Day for a number of reasons, with the main one obviously being that he would get to work with his girlfriend on a regular basis, giving the group even more natural chemistry.

Kicking Dominik out of the group would also tie into a previous storyline involving Matthews and the Mysterio family, as Buddy was romantically linked with Dom's sister, Aalyah.

The Judgment Day has also been compared to The House of Black due to their gothic presentation, meaning that if Buddy were to replace Dominik in the group, he wouldn't need to change his character or his in-ring style too much.

Buddy Matthews recently joined Rhea Ripley at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Every year, wrestlers from past and present gather to honor those who have given their lives and careers to the wrestling business for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Despite being contracted to AEW, Buddy Matthews was in attendance.

He accompanied Rhea Ripley to the ceremony, who was awkwardly placed next to Dominik Mysterio throughout the entire evening. That was until Dominik walked out halfway through his dad, Rey Mysterio's, induction speech.

Buddy wasn't the only AEW star in attendance. In fact, he wasn't even the only House of Black member present, as Malakai Black was seen with Zelina Vega. On top of this, Andrade El Idolo was also spotted with his wife, Charlotte Flair.

Do you think Buddy Matthews will return to WWE?

