"Like Myself And THE HORSEMEN" - Ric Flair lavishes praise at AEW tag team; compares to the legendary stable 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently lavished praise on FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), comparing the former AEW Tag Team Champions to the legendary stable, Four Horsemen.

The iconic faction boasted stars like Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Ole Anderson, and The Nature Boy himself. Like The Four Horsemen, Harwood and Wheeler also have a throwback, old-school southern wrestling style.

Following FTR's match on AEW Dynamite, Flair took to Twitter to write that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made Jon Moxley and CM Punk look "great" during their tag team bout.

The WWE legend added FTR was similar to The Four Horsemen, as even they made their opponents look better than they actually were.

".@CashWheelerFTR & @DaxFTR - You Just Made Two Good Performers Look Great!! Like Myself And THE HORSEMEN! #AEWDynamite," tweeted Ric Flair.

The tag team contest on Dynamite was the best of the night, with FTR yet again showing why they are one of the most refined duos in wrestling today. Despite putting up a tremendous performance, Harwood and Wheeler eventually fell short, with Punk and Moxley picking up the win.

FTR would hope to get back into the AEW Tag Team Championship picture

Though Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler lost on Dynamite, the match proved again that the duo needed to be on top of the card in the company.

FTR's feud with Lucha Bros for the AEW Tag Team Championships last year was a terrific one, with the two teams competing in a series of jaw-dropping matches. However, it's been a while since they captured the gold, with their first and only title reign ending at Full Gear 2020 in a bout against The Young Bucks.

With Revolution 2022 less than a month away, Tony Khan could push FTR into the title picture in a marquee match against current champions Jurassic Express.

Edited by Angana Roy