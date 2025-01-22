  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE WrestleMania 41
  • Ricky Starks to debut in WWE as a heel and attack top star at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Ricky Starks to debut in WWE as a heel and attack top star at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jan 22, 2025 13:45 GMT
Ricky Starks reportedly requested his request from AEW. (Image via AEW YT and WWE.com)
Ricky Starks reportedly requested his release from AEW. (Image credits: Screenshot via AEW YouTube and WWE.com)

Ricky Starks' exit from AEW is inevitable. He hardly wrestled for the company in 2024 and recent reports suggest that he requested his release. However, Tony Khan didn't let him leave.

The Absolute's destination after he is done with All Elite Wrestling is likely going to be WWE. He has the look of a megastar and Triple H would love to book him in main event feuds. If the former FTW Champion leaves the Tony Khan-led promotion before WrestleMania, the Stamford-based company has the chance to create an iconic moment at the annual PLE. He could make his debut at the event by attacking none other than his old rival, CM Punk.

also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

It is uncertain if The Best in the World would win the Royal Rumble match and main event WrestleMania. However, he will likely have a match at The Showcase of the Immortals. During his bout, he could be attacked by the AEW star, which would result in Punk getting defeated. This would set up a feud between the two, whose roots were planted in All Elite Wrestling.

"I somehow get in trouble," Ricky Starks delivered a rebellious promo on his House of Glory debut

Ricky Starks recently made his debut on the independent wrestling promotion House of Glory. He locked horns with former AEW star Mike Santana and this match ended in disqualification. Interestingly, following this showdown, the 34-year-old delivered a rebellious promo:

"Every time I grab [a microphone], I somehow get in trouble. So I’m gonna say it as plainly as this, I cannot thank each and every one of you. I’ve been reading your messages, asking if I’m mentally okay, asking if I’m good, checking on me. You don’t know me, but that’s the thing about this wrestling shit, it don’t matter. We’re all a part of one thing."

Hopefully, in 2025, Ricky Starks will restore his former glory and get back to wrestling regularly.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी