Ricky Starks to debut in WWE as a heel and attack top star at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Ricky Starks' exit from AEW is inevitable. He hardly wrestled for the company in 2024 and recent reports suggest that he requested his release. However, Tony Khan didn't let him leave.

The Absolute's destination after he is done with All Elite Wrestling is likely going to be WWE. He has the look of a megastar and Triple H would love to book him in main event feuds. If the former FTW Champion leaves the Tony Khan-led promotion before WrestleMania, the Stamford-based company has the chance to create an iconic moment at the annual PLE. He could make his debut at the event by attacking none other than his old rival, CM Punk.

It is uncertain if The Best in the World would win the Royal Rumble match and main event WrestleMania. However, he will likely have a match at The Showcase of the Immortals. During his bout, he could be attacked by the AEW star, which would result in Punk getting defeated. This would set up a feud between the two, whose roots were planted in All Elite Wrestling.

"I somehow get in trouble," Ricky Starks delivered a rebellious promo on his House of Glory debut

Ricky Starks recently made his debut on the independent wrestling promotion House of Glory. He locked horns with former AEW star Mike Santana and this match ended in disqualification. Interestingly, following this showdown, the 34-year-old delivered a rebellious promo:

"Every time I grab [a microphone], I somehow get in trouble. So I’m gonna say it as plainly as this, I cannot thank each and every one of you. I’ve been reading your messages, asking if I’m mentally okay, asking if I’m good, checking on me. You don’t know me, but that’s the thing about this wrestling shit, it don’t matter. We’re all a part of one thing."

Hopefully, in 2025, Ricky Starks will restore his former glory and get back to wrestling regularly.

