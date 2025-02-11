Ricky Starks to get ultimate win against WWE star if he promptly jumps ship post-AEW exit? Possible twist explored

Former AEW star Ricky Starks was recently released by the promotion. After being underutilized by the company last year, the star is ready to shine again. Many are speculating that he might go to the WWE. If that is true, Starks must face CM Punk in an already storied feud.

The Voice of the Voiceless was one of the top reasons the former FTW Champion was the face of Collision in 2023. The latter went on to win the Owen Hart Cup that year. However, after Punk left, the star's singles push derailed. Also, the duo feuded for the 'Real World Championship' in AEW. The WWE star was fired ahead of their third match at All Out 2023, and the trilogy wasn't completed.

If the Absolute star joins WWE, he must make a name for himself by attacking CM Punk immediately. Their feud would instantly become a hit, similar to their AEW story. Not only should Ricky Starks challenge Punk for a match, but the former should be booked to win the high-stakes contest, making him a certified main eventer.

Ricky Starks talks about his match with CM Punk being canceled

Ricky Starks was slated to face the Second City Saint at All Out 2023, but the match was scrapped due to the latter's departure.

While speaking with WhatCulture Wrestling, the Absolute star expressed frustration that the blockbuster bout between him and CM Punk had been canceled.

"Obviously, I was frustrated. I was definitely frustrated because I must have done something bad in my past life cause I just feel like, I don't want to say it's bad luck, but man, just tough breaks after break, you know what I'm saying? That's just what it feels like... I wish it didn't happen like that; it would have been interesting to see how the Punk match would have turned out in that environment but obviously it's still in my head... It sucks, it really does suck," he said.

It will be interesting to see when the former FTW Champion will arrive in WWE.

