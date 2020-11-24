Ricky Starks reveals the next step in AEW career

Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed one of the most promising young members of the AEW roster, and a member of Team Taz, Ricky Starks. During the interview, Ricky Starks talked about multiple topics, and one of the things that he opened up about was the next step that he could take in his AEW career.

Currently, Ricky Starks is a part of Team Taz, and while his feud with Darby Allin has been interesting, he has not really made a big mark on the AEW roster yet. However, that could change in the future, as Ricky Starks has a unique vision for his future in AEW.

Readers can check out Ricky Starks' full interview with Chris Van Vliet right here.

Ricky Starks on his career in AEW: "I don't necessarily need a title."

Ricky Starks opened up on his time in AEW and one of the things that he said was that he felt the next step in his AEW career would be to win a title. Starks made an impact when he faced Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT title, but was not able to win it.

Currently, Darby Allin carries the title, and Ricky Starks could conceivably challenge him for the title next.

Advertisement

However, he went on to add that he felt that he did not really need a title, and that he could be just as great without it. In fact, Ricky Starks went so far as to say that he could probably go his whole career without winning an AEW title.

"I think the next step would be a championship title. Here's my opinion: I don't necessarily need a title. I can be just as great without it. I could probably go my entire career without ever having a title. But obviously having the title adds a certain spice to things and that only enhances the flavor of the entire meal, right? So I think having that only takes me up another step."

However, Starks added that he felt that having a title would be the exact thing that he needed to add to his career and spice up his AEW run.