Ricochet to change the landscape of AEW by bringing in released WWE stars in his faction? Exploring the idea!

Ricochet has a new plan to form a faction in AEW to achieve his motives. He could pull a huge masterstroke by bringing in two former WWE Superstars to his new stable and shake the landscape of the company.
The former WWE United States Champion appeared in a backstage segment on last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. He realised that the company had a lot of stables and announced that he needed a group of his own to claim championship gold and fulfill his aspirations.
The One and Only promised to find the right crew and show the entire wrestling world that his time had indeed arrived. He could do the same by recruiting the highly decorated tag team in wrestling, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers.
They have claimed championship gold all over the world and are very much renowned in the wrestling world. Gallows and Anderson siding with Ricochet could be a fresh direction for AEW and their respective careers.
Moreover, this one arrow could take down multiple top units in All Elite Wrestling, such as The Elite and Kenny Omega, all of whom share a history with the Good Brothers. Furthermore, another dominant unit, the Don Callis Family, could also be threatened by Ricochet's conniving mind and the strength of Gallows and Anderson in forming a cohesive unit.
Former WWE writer admits to having been wrong about Ricochet's run in AEW
Ricochet has been thriving as a top star in All Elite Wrestling since his debut at the All In 2024 event. Witnessing his remarkable rise, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. admitted that he was initially wrong about his AEW run and praised the former WWE Superstar for embracing his current persona.
"I was like, man, they're kind of making them look weak. And I don't like that. I want him to come in and debut and look strong. And he has embraced this character so much of being this chicken sh*t heel. And this show-off flashy moves, like, let me show you how much better I am than everyone else. Oh, he's tough. Let me back off. Let me get out of the ring. He's done this so well. I think this is the coolest Ricochet that I've ever seen."
With The One and Only gearing up to take a new direction in his career, it remains to be seen who he would recruit for his new faction.