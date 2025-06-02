Ricochet to change the landscape of AEW by bringing in released WWE stars in his faction? Exploring the idea!

Ricochet has a new plan to form a faction in AEW to achieve his motives. He could pull a huge masterstroke by bringing in two former WWE Superstars to his new stable and shake the landscape of the company.

Ad

The former WWE United States Champion appeared in a backstage segment on last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. He realised that the company had a lot of stables and announced that he needed a group of his own to claim championship gold and fulfill his aspirations.

The One and Only promised to find the right crew and show the entire wrestling world that his time had indeed arrived. He could do the same by recruiting the highly decorated tag team in wrestling, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, collectively known as The Good Brothers.

Ad

Trending

They have claimed championship gold all over the world and are very much renowned in the wrestling world. Gallows and Anderson siding with Ricochet could be a fresh direction for AEW and their respective careers.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Moreover, this one arrow could take down multiple top units in All Elite Wrestling, such as The Elite and Kenny Omega, all of whom share a history with the Good Brothers. Furthermore, another dominant unit, the Don Callis Family, could also be threatened by Ricochet's conniving mind and the strength of Gallows and Anderson in forming a cohesive unit.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE writer admits to having been wrong about Ricochet's run in AEW

Ricochet has been thriving as a top star in All Elite Wrestling since his debut at the All In 2024 event. Witnessing his remarkable rise, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. admitted that he was initially wrong about his AEW run and praised the former WWE Superstar for embracing his current persona.

Ad

"I was like, man, they're kind of making them look weak. And I don't like that. I want him to come in and debut and look strong. And he has embraced this character so much of being this chicken sh*t heel. And this show-off flashy moves, like, let me show you how much better I am than everyone else. Oh, he's tough. Let me back off. Let me get out of the ring. He's done this so well. I think this is the coolest Ricochet that I've ever seen."

With The One and Only gearing up to take a new direction in his career, it remains to be seen who he would recruit for his new faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More