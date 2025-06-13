Ricochet to convince 6ft 10in star and his partner to join his new stable in AEW? Analyzing the possibility

Ricochet revealed on recent AEW programming that he was going to continue his quest for gold. However, considering the faction-heavy landscape of the promotion currently, the decorated high-flyer has been scouting for talent to have his back and help him in his championship aspirations.

With that goal in mind, The One and Only could persuade a 6ft 10in giant and his tag partner to join forces with him, the giant being none other than Big Bill and his tag partner, Bryan Keith.

The Redwood and The Bad Apple were seemingly abandoned by their mentor, Chris Jericho, after the latter's dramatic confrontation with his proteges last April, which ended with The Learning Tree walking out on his so-called students. However, the duo have been busy in the interim as they were locked in a hard-hitting feud with The Gates of Agony. After defeating Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona at last month's Collision: Beach Break, Big Bill and Bryan Keith invited another tag team to step to the fore this week at AEW Summer Blockbuster, and the returning WorkHorsemen obliged.

The Learning Tree teammates are likely going to put away JD Drake and Anthony Henry at some point soon. However, the two stars could afterwards end up suffering from a lack of proper direction due to the absence of Chris Jericho. Ricochet could fill this void for Bill and Keith, and extend an offer to the duo to join forces with him and launch a new alliance in AEW.

The Excellence of Elevation could convince the erstwhile William Morrissey and The Bad Apple to help him with his ongoing championship quest. In exchange, Ricochet could help Big Bill and Bryan Keith get another shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles, after their loss to defending champions Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley at Dynasty 2025. Aiding the duo in taking away the belts from The Hurt Syndicate would allow The Future of Flight to exact a measure of revenge on the stable after their rejection of him last year.

Such an angle would secure Ricochet the loyalties of Bill and Keith, who could steer him towards either the world title or the newly announced Unified Championship.

Ricochet rejected an offer from an AEW-ROH duo recently

This week at Summer Blockbuster, Ricochet's backstage interview was interrupted by Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, who offered their services to the former WWE superstar. The Highlight of the Night, however, seemingly rejected the duo's gesture, arguing that despite their formidable in-ring prowess, they were lacking in some quality that he was looking for in his crew.

It remains to be seen which AEW star(s) Ricochet will eventually decide to align with moving forward.

