AEW star humiliated by Chris Jericho plots next move

Chris Jericho has been missing from AEW television since humiliating and walking out on his "students" over a week ago. One of the latter, Big Bill, revealed his intentions moving forward on Collision: Spring BreakThru.

After losing his ROH World Title to Bandido in spite of his best efforts at Dynasty 2025, The Nueve called out his Learning Tree stable-mates Big Bill and Bryan Keith on the April 9 edition of Dynamite. He was seemingly poised to rip into his acolytes for failing to dethrone The Hurt Syndicate for the tag titles at the same PPV, but his rant was interrupted by The Redwood.

The near-seven-foot giant informed Jericho of his, and Keith's, frustrations with the veteran's weekly mistreatment and disrespect towards them. This led to the inaugural AEW World Champion having a violent meltdown and telling his proteges that he was disappointed in them before storming out of the arena. On this Thursday's Collision: Spring BreakThru, Big Bill and Bryan Keith were asked for their responses to Jericho walking out on his students earlier this month.

The erstwhile W. Morrissey addressed the former JAS leader's recent misbehavior, claiming that he was increasingly struggling with his anger because of it. The Bad Apple suggested, however, that The Learning Tree dealt with their issues internally. He also argued that Jericho may not have left them on Dynamite if Bill had not confronted him the way he had.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion claimed that while he was sympathetic to Keith wanting to be in Jericho's good graces, he himself did not want to follow and accept the former WWE's legend's whims and temper. Regardless of their differences, Bill proposed that the duo's gameplan moving forward should be to stack up wins in the ring.

