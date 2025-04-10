Top AEW faction headed for a breakup

One of AEW's top heel factions could be on its way to splintering after the latest developments from this week's episode of Dynamite. After weeks of tension simmering within The Learning Tree, it appears that Big Bill has finally decided to stand up to his mentor, Chris Jericho.

Ad

The Nueve was in a foul mood this Wednesday in Baltimore after losing his ROH World Championship to Bandido at Dynasty 2025, despite using every means at his disposal to hold on to the belt. Jericho's acolytes, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, did not fare much better at the pay-per-view themselves, as they failed to claim the AEW World Tag Team Titles from The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.

The former Jericho Appreciation Society leader was seemingly ready to lash out at Bill and Keith for their loss in Philadelphia, but before he could, The Redwood cut him off. The 38-year-old giant conceded his respect for Jericho, and voiced his willingness to continue learning from him, but declared on behalf of himself and The Bad Apple that he would no longer be the veteran's "punching bag" or tolerate his public displays of humiliation.

Ad

Trending

The inaugural AEW World Champion did not take kindly to Bill's remarks, claiming that he was not angry, but merely disappointed in his "students", albeit violently destroying a TV Monitor that is usually set up for his in-ring talk show. Jericho then stormed out of the arena, but not before suggesting that Bill and Keith would have to earn his approval once again.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

It appears that the cracks in The Learning Tree are widening, and the faction could possibly break up soon. The Bounty Hunter and the erstwhile W. Morrissey could turn their backs on Jericho because they are fed up with his mistreatment.

AEW's Chris Jericho on a potential WWE return

As Chris Jericho's current AEW run continues to elicit criticism from numerous viewers of the product, the erstwhile Y2J was recently asked if he has considered returning to his former stomping grounds, WWE. The Stamford-based company played an undeniable part in establishing the global credibility of The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla.

Ad

Addressing the topic in a panel at the Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest in Manchester, Jericho revealed that he had not ruled out a potential WWE comeback, stating:

"I would have considered a return to WWE before things changed. I mean, you’d be crazy not to consider it," said Jericho. "It just depends on what the situation is and what’s going on with me at the time. We’ll see." (H/T SEScoops)

Ad

In the meantime, what lies next for Jericho in AEW remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More