Former Undisputed WWE Champion furiously exits arena

A former multi-time WWE Champion was called out by his stable-mates over his behavior this week on AEW Dynamite. The star in question, Chris Jericho, handled that visibly poorly, angrily berating his Learning Tree acolytes, and stormed out of the arena in a rage afterward.

Last Sunday at the Tony Khan-led company's Dynasty PPV, Jericho lost his ROH World Championship to Bandido in a Title vs. Mask bout, despite his most devious efforts. The Nueve addressed his defeat in Philadelphia on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite and asked his stable-mates Big Bill and Bryan Keith to come out and meet him in the ring.

Before he could cut into the duo for failing to dethrone The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Dynasty, Bill told Jericho that both he and Keith were tired of being publicly humiliated and berated by the former Undisputed WWE Champion, instead of being given constructive criticism.

This led to the ex-JAS leader spiraling into an angry meltdown, insinuating that The Redwood's absence cost him the ROH Title, and declaring he was disappointed in his students, before eventually walking away from the latter. Cameras later caught up with Jericho storming out of the arena into his car, but not before destroying some crates with his baseball bat, Floyd.

It remains to be seen when Chris Jericho will appear next on All Elite programming.

Chris Jericho has not ruled out a potential WWE comeback

Chris Jericho gained an international audience through his star-making and legendary tenure in WWE prior to his AEW career. When asked if he would consider returning to the Stamford-based promotion during a recent panel at the Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest, the erstwhile Y2J stated:

"I would have considered a return to WWE before things changed. I mean, you’d be crazy not to consider it," said Jericho. "It just depends on what the situation is and what’s going on with me at the time. We’ll see." [H/T - SEScoops]

Whether Triple H and company will be interested in bringing Jericho back to the sports entertainment juggernaut remains to be seen.

