New champion crowned at AEW Dynasty but in controversial finish

A new champion has just been crowned tonight at AEW Dynasty. However, the matter in which this happened was chaotic and controversial, to say the least, and a finish that not many may be a fan of.

Chris Jericho put his ROH World Championship tonight against Bandido in a title vs. mask match. The luchador has been a thorn in the side of The Learning Tree for some time now, and Jericho had decided to take matters into his own hands.

At a crucial juncture in the match, Bryan Keith tried to get involved, as he distracted the referee to provide enough time for The Nueve to recover. Gravity then came out to even the odds and help his brother. Amidst the chaos, Chris Jericho rolled to the corner of the ring and was able to pull out his baseball bat from underneath it, and blindsided Bandido with this.

This was enough for the veteran to get the win, much to everyone's shock. He demanded the mask be given to him, as he had won, but the luchador's family, who were at ringside, pleaded their case to the AEW referees, as they found the evidence that Jericho had cheated.

Bandido scored the win when the match was restarted by hitting his 21 Plex finisher. This is the first title change at AEW Dynasty and may not be the last of the night.

