Ricochet to replace former WWE star in top faction after massive setback on AEW Dynamite? Exploring potential twist

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet could replace a veteran in a major faction after a possible scenario on AEW Dynamite this week. The Future of Flight has been generating a lot of heat lately.

Former WWE US Champion Shelton Benjamin made his AEW debut in October 2024 and later reunited with MVP and Bobby Lashley to form The Hurt Syndicate. The faction has been booked as a dominant force until now and has been getting great reactions from fans as well. However, it could soon undergo some changes.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, Bobby and Shelton will challenge Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Assuming that The Hurt Syndicate fails to capture the tag title due to The Gold Standard taking the pin, Benjamin may face some ramifications. MVP could blame the 49-year-old for The Hurt Syndicate's defeat.

As a result, MVP and The All Mighty could kick Shelton Benjamin out of the faction, blaming him for the loss. The faction could later replace The Gold Standard with Ricochet. The erstwhile Prince Puma notably approached The Hurt Syndicate a few weeks ago but got snubbed.

Nevertheless, The Future of Flight can still be added to The Hurt Syndicate considering his amazing heel work and heat from fans lately. It will be interesting to see if this turns out to be the case.

Ricochet is slated for a match against a former AEW World Champion

The Highlight of The Night is currently involved in a compelling feud with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. A few weeks ago on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, The One And Only attacked The Realest during a Casino Gauntlet Three-way qualifier and busted him open with scissors.

Last week on Dynamite, Swerve sought retribution and went after the former WWE Superstar after Prince Nana attacked Ricochet with a steel chair. The bitter rivals will lock horns in a singles match on the February 5, 2025, edition of the Wednesday Night Show.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds when The Future of Flight and The New Flavor battle each other inside the squared circle.

