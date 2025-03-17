Ricochet to be shockingly unveiled as a part of top AEW faction on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet could be revealed as the newest member of a top faction on AEW Dynamite this week. The angle could be part of the high-flyer's potential feud with a multi-time world champion.

Ricochet has been doing great in his ongoing AEW run, especially since he turned heel. After losing to Swerve Strickland at Revolution 2025, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been competing in the International Title eliminator tournament to determine Kenny Omega's challenger at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Last Saturday on Collision, Ricochet defeated Katsuyori Shibata to advance in the four-way number one contender's match this week on Dynamite, where he will face Orange Cassidy, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Mark Davis. If The One and Only secures the title opportunity, he could be unveiled as the newest member of the Don Callis Family.

The Future of Flight will feud with Kenny Omega for the International Title if he wins the four-way match this week. On top of that, Omega has been at odds with the Don Callis Family ever since he returned to AEW two months ago. Therefore, Don Callis could recruit the former WWE Superstar to his faction.

It will be interesting to see if The One and Only actually ends up earning an International Title shot at Dynasty.

Ricochet is focused on Kenny Omega instead of the AEW World Champion

Ricochet recently defended the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the Death Riders amid much backlash towards their storyline. On The Mark Hoke Show, the former WWE Superstar said he was currently focused on Kenny Omega, not Moxley.

"Everyone can say what they want about Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, but if you’ve got something to say, then go beat them and change it—which no one has. And I’m not saying that’s me. I’m going after Kenny. I’m about to beat Kenny up.”

The Future of Flight and The Cleaner have all the tools to deliver a stellar match whenever they meet inside the ring.

