Former US Champion defends Jon Moxley's current AEW run amid massive fan backlash

Despite being regarded as one of AEW's most reliable aces since its inception, Jon Moxley's current run as World Champion has soured a lot of viewers. However, a former WWE US Champion currently signed to the Tony Khan-led company - Ricochet - has interestingly come to the defense of the self-proclaimed One True King.

Ad

Despite its violently memorable beginning, Moxley's present reign with the AEW World Title has consistently been receiving negative feedback from viewers owing to its repetitive, formulaic booking and the lack of a compelling story. The Purveyor of Violence defended his belt successfully against Adam Copeland this past weekend at Revolution 2025, in one of the most panned main events in the company's history.

In a surprising move, the promotion announced this Wednesday that Mox and Cope will battle for the World Championship once again in a Street Fight next week on Dynamite. The announcement elicited widespread backlash from the All Elite fanbase, who have been clamoring for Tony Khan to conclude Moxley's title run, and end The Death Riders' current storyline for some time now. The heel group has now found a surprising advocate in the form of Ricochet.

Ad

Trending

Appearing on The Mark Hoke Show, The One and Only acknowledged Jon Moxley and The Death Riders for their core philosophy as a faction - to mine the best possible performance out of their opponents. However, the high-flyer clarified that he had no interest in taking down The One True King and his soldiers at the moment and that his sole focus was on Kenny Omega and his AEW International Championship.

Ad

“Whenever you’ve got a group like that, holding everybody accountable and holding everyone to a certain standard, people are either going to have to step up, or they’re going to get beat up. And again, everyone can say what they want about Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, but if you’ve got something to say, then go beat them and change it—which no one has. And I’m not saying that’s me. I’m going after Kenny. I’m about to beat Kenny up,” said Ricochet. [H/T - Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

Ricochet failed to become an All Elite World Title contender this past Sunday when he lost to Swerve Strickland at Revolution.

Ricochet is set for action this week at AEW Collision

Despite his recent setback against Swerve Strickland, Ricochet is looking to jump back to winning ways this weekend on Collision. The Future of Flight will be competing in a first-round matchup in the ongoing International Title Eliminator Tournament, whose winner will challenge Kenny Omega for his belt at AEW Dynasty 2025. Ricochet's opponent this Saturday will be none other than Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Don Callis Family member Mark Davis will take on Mark Briscoe in another first-round tournament bout on Collision. The winners of the aforementioned matches will compete in a four-way battle also featuring Orange Cassidy and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in the final stage next Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback