Rising AEW star shares two-worded message on Johnny Gargano's WWE return

AEW star Swerve Strickland took to social media to chime in on Johnny Gargano's WWE return.

Gargano surprised the wrestling world and the Toronto, Canada crowd when he made his debut on Monday Night RAW this week. This was Johnny Wrestling's first WWE appearance since his contract expired on December 10, 2021, with November 30 NXT WarGames being his last match at the time.

Meanwhile, Swerve and Gargano had some history on the then black-and-gold brand when they collided at NXT Great American Bash on July 8, 2020. The latter defeated the former after a DDT from over the ropes.

On Twitter, the AEW Tag Team Champion couldn't hide his happiness upon seeing Rebel Heart return to the Stamford-based promotion. Swerve said that Johnny was now back "home."

"Johnny's home," Strickland tweeted.

Since Triple H assumed creative responsibilities, several wrestlers (mostly from NXT) have made their returns, including Gargano, Dexter Lumis and Hit Row, among others. Fans have been teasing Swerve to reunite with his former group, but he clarified that he is currently happy with his AEW career.

Fans seemingly want to see AEW star Swerve Strickland go back to WWE as well

After his tweet about Johnny Gargano's recent return, Swerve Strickland got many responses from netizens, with the majority of them urging him to return to the sports entertainment giant.

A user quickly asked Swerve a question if he's next to the list of wrestlers returning to the global powerhouse.

To which the AEW star swiftly responded by saying "nope."

These fans were eager to see Strickland back in the Stamford-based promotion especially with Hit Row, now with Triple H running the show.

Meanwhile, one user had a straight forward response, saying people should just be content to see Swerve be happy for Gargano.

Swerve is doing fantastic too…absolutely no reason for him to feel jealous.



Times change and I’m sure opportunities will be available again in the future if he wishes @swerveconfident Can’t people just accept that swerve is happy for his friend?Swerve is doing fantastic too…absolutely no reason for him to feel jealous.Times change and I’m sure opportunities will be available again in the future if he wishes @swerveconfident Can’t people just accept that swerve is happy for his friend?Swerve is doing fantastic too…absolutely no reason for him to feel jealous.Times change and I’m sure opportunities will be available again in the future if he wishes

Strickland is one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions with "Limitless" Keith Lee. They had their first successful title defense when they beat the Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) last week on Rampage.

