Swerve Strickland claps back at fan's criticism of his booking in AEW following former faction's return to WWE SmackDown

Swerve Strickland is not appreciating criticisms regarding his booking in AEW, as his name was on the tip of fans' tongues when Hit Row returned to WWE SmackDown this week.

Swerve was released alongside his stable towards the end of 2021, despite being a former NXT North American Champion and having just been drafted to the blue brand. He joined AEW earlier this year, unsuccessfully challenging for the FTW World Title before forging his current alliance with Keith Lee.

The former WWE stars currently reign as the AEW Tag Champs after defeating the Young Bucks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks in a three-way match during Fyter Fest Week One.

Despite his prominent place on the card, fans quickly critiqued Strickland's time in Tony Khan's promotion when his former faction returned to SmackDown this week.

Responding to one fan on Twitter, Swerve posted a picture of the current champion's banner to the user's claim of him "wasting away in AEW."

The tag champs have a title defense scheduled for next week's Dynamite against Private Party.

AEW and WWE fans debated where Swerve would fit better

Swerve may feel happy in AEW, but that didn't stop wrestling fans from discussing the topic in the comments section of his post.

The fan to whom the AEW star retorted stood by their words, explaining their love for the former leader of Hit Row and their desire to see him return to the promotion as a "main event level talent."

"Just stating facts bro, you’re one of my favorites and I’d love to see you back in WWE. You are a main event level talent," the user posted.

Keane Guiden @GuidenKeane @swerveconfident Just stating facts bro, you’re one of my favorites and I’d love to see you back in WWE. You are a main event level talent. @swerveconfident Just stating facts bro, you’re one of my favorites and I’d love to see you back in WWE. You are a main event level talent.

Quaseem Alford @LORDKWAZZ @swerveconfident Dude is literally one half of the tag team champions. How in the hell is he wasting away??? These shills are something else. Like why is it so difficult for them to understand that it's OK to like BOTH companies?? 🤦🏿‍♂️ @swerveconfident Dude is literally one half of the tag team champions. How in the hell is he wasting away??? These shills are something else. Like why is it so difficult for them to understand that it's OK to like BOTH companies?? 🤦🏿‍♂️

Alp @alp_5656 @swerveconfident I hope you get rid of that toxic place and heading back to WWE. We feel you man. Don't lose hope. @swerveconfident I hope you get rid of that toxic place and heading back to WWE. We feel you man. Don't lose hope.

Marc Cavalera ⚔️ @marc_cavalera @swerveconfident Hit Row didn't disband. They expanded. Love seeing you guys on both promotions. Now they need some gold just like you. @swerveconfident Hit Row didn't disband. They expanded. Love seeing you guys on both promotions. Now they need some gold just like you.

Kristina @Stinamaree87 @swerveconfident You’re a champ wherever you are but Hit Row ain’t the same without you. @swerveconfident You’re a champ wherever you are but Hit Row ain’t the same without you.

