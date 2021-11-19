Isaiah "Swerve" Scott reacts to his WWE release

Recently released WWE superstar Isaiah "Swerve" Scott has reacted to his release from WWE in typical 'rapper' fashion.

Earlier today, Isaiah Scott and the other two members of The Hit Row were released from their WWE contracts. The fourth member of the faction, B-Fab, was also released earlier this month.

Last month, the former NXT North American Champion debuted on the main roster alongside fellow Hit Row member Top Dolla to defeat Daniel Williams & Dustin Lawyer.

However, the star seemed confident about his future as he took to Twitter to post a message for his fans in a song.

Here's the full song from Isaiah "Swerve" Scott:

"Prepare for whatever is ahead of me, Making sure my hard work receives its crediting, My lifes a movie scene and we just Editing, Hoping act 3 moves us on 2 better things, Walk in the building wreak havoc recieve my publishing, So Tell me how much a G u are without telling me."

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott had an entertaining career in WWE NXT

Although Isaiah "Swerve" Scott had only one match on WWE's main roster, the star, along with the other members of Hit Row, was famous among the NXT fans.

The group had several entertaining segments on the black-and-gold brand before going to the main roster in WWE Draft 2021.

During his run on NXT, the rapper also had the honor of holding the North American Championship. On the June 29 episode of NXT, Scott defeated Bronson Reed to capture the title, giving the stable their first accolade. Carmelo Hayes eventually defeated him after 105 days.

Hit Row was already building a fan following on SmackDown with their unique gimmicks. Hence, their release came as an absolute shock to WWE Universe.

Where do you want Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to wrestle next? Share your thoughts in the comment box below!

Edited by Angana Roy