Rising AEW stars comment on trying to follow in the footsteps of The New Age Outlaws

AEW stars The Gunn Club have opened up about what it's like being the sons of Billy Gunn. In a recent interview, they discussed potentially having to fill the shoes of their father's popular tag team from WWE, The New Age Outlaws.

Austin and Colten Gunn have risen through the ranks of AEW in 2022. They have challenged for the AEW Tag Team Championships and become good friends with top tag team The Acclaimed.

They are the sons of a tag team expert in Billy Gunn. The veteran, alongside Road Dogg in WWE, became household names as the outlaws during one of WWE's hottest periods, the attitude era.

So will Austin and Colten try and fill the shoes left by their dad? Speaking on the latest edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Gunn Club stated that they are trying to forge their own path, which was a piece of advice given to them by Billy himself.

“You don’t try to fill those shoes ever. That’s always one of those things that dad told us is like, it was never pushed on us. It was never ‘You have to live up to this level.’ He was like ‘If you have fun, I will teach you everything you know. If you are just trying to fill our shoes, then get out of the business.’ We still get super nervous before shows, but we just go out there and be ourselves.” said Austin Gunn [13:59-14:29]

Colten Gunn would follow up by saying rather than trying to be the next New Age Outlaws, they enjoy figuring out who they are as performers each time they step in front of an audience.

“I think if we are like, how are we going to fill the shoes of The New Age Outlaws, then you lose sight of who you think you are. What makes you different? The more we are in front of a crowd, the more we find ourselves.” [14:32-14:46].

Will The New Age Outlaws ever reunite in AEW?

With Billy Gunn being a part of the AEW roster since the company's infancy in 2019, many fans have wondered if they will ever see a reunion with Road Dogg in the future.

These thoughts went into overdrive in January 2022 when it was reported that Road Dogg had been released by WWE, meaning that he was a free agent and was open to move into the next phase of his wrestling journey.

At the time of writing, there has been no word on Road Dogg joining AEW. Billy Gunn went on record in March 2022 saying that he thinks having the New Age Outlaws in AEW would be a fun special attraction.

If they were to unite, it would be highly unlikely that they could challenge for any sort of championships. However, one thing is for certain, hearing "OH YOU DIDN'T KNOW?!" in an AEW setting would be music to wrestling fans ears all over the world.

