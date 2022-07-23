ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 Preview and Predictions

Ring of Honor (ROH) presents its annual Death Before Dishonor event on Saturday evening, July 23, from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Notably, this is the second pay-per-view for the company since being acquired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) President Tony Khan.

ROH has a long history and a decent fan following, so it is nice to see them partnered with someone seemingly committed to keeping the brand alive. With Supercard of Honor, Khan and ROH presented a stellar show, with the potential highlight of the night being FTR vs. The Briscoes and the return of Samoa Joe.

Death Before Dishonor will once again feature a packed card and will feature the recent AEW recruit Claudio Castagnoli battling Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Title.

The following article previews the event and, as usual, provides a prediction for each match. ROH has always been strong on delivering good action. Whether or not they can evolve into telling stories distinct from AEW remains to be seen.

1. Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli at Death Before Dishonor for the ROH World Championship

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his title against Claudio Castagnoli in what promises to be a highly technical, mat-based match. Since leaving WWE, the Swiss star, formerly known as Cesaro, has been in several high-profile AEW matches, signaling that the company has big plans for him.

Given his past ties as a prominent member of ROH, it would make sense to usher in this new era by putting the brand's title on him.

Gresham hasn't been a champion all that long, but long enough where moving on from him would not be a surprise. Additionally, his recent alliance with Tully Blanchard should keep him in a prominent position on the ROH roster.

Prediction: Claudio Castagnoli will win the ROH World Championship.

2. Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television Championship

Samoa Joe Returns to pay-per-Vvew to face Jay Lethal

In perhaps the most advertised match on the show, Samoa Joe will defend his ROH Television Title against Jay Lethal at Death Before Dishonor.

It will be interesting to see what kind of condition Joe is in, given that he has been sidelined with an injury for the past several weeks.

If the injury is still nagging Joe, there is a good possibility that Lethal will walk away with the title, likely as a result of some outside interference by Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

Prediction: Jay Lethal will win the ROH Television Championship

3. Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship

Death Before Dishonor will feature the defense of the ROH Pure Championship as champion, Wheeler Yuta will defend the championship against Daniel Garcia.

Many fans have potentially been high on Daniel Garcia as the next breakout star. Despite his win-loss record, he has impressed many with his performances and is still considered to have a bright future.

Despite this, and given that Yuta is still trying to establish himself in the Blackpool Combat Club, there is no reason to believe that the title will be move hands at Death Before Dishonor.

Prediction: Wheeler Yuta will retain the ROH Pure Championship

4. FTR vs. The Briscoe Brothers for the ROH World Tag Team Championship

A rematch of one of the hottest matches of 2022

Earlier in the year, FTR and the Briscoes had what some fans considered to be an early contender for 'Match of the Year.' The two teams meet again at Death Before Dishonor in the best two out of three falls.

There's no question that FTR may be the hottest team in wrestling today, as evidenced by the fact that they hold the titles of several major promotions. That being said, fans should never discount the Briscoes as potential title holders given their rich history in ROH.

Expect another classic match with the likely outcome of FTR retaining the titles and continuing their upward momentum.

Prediction: FTR will retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship

5. Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women's Championship

The ROH Women's Championship will be on the line at Death Before Dishonor

Since the ROH Women's Tournament last year, there hasn't been a large focus on the women's division. Inaugural champion Roxanne Perez has moved on to NXT and Mercedes Martinez has taken over the top spot.

At Death Before Dishonor, it will be interesting to see if the company decides to put the belt on Deeb. She's a respected veteran potentially in need of a credible role in the company. She would be a good candidate to lead the new women's division moving forward.

Prediction: Serena Deeb will win the ROH Women's Championship

6. The Righteous vs. Dalton Castle and the Boys for the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship

Six-man tag team action at Death Before Dishonor

This was a bit of a surprising announcement since Vincent has been spending most of his time in IMPACT Wrestling as part of Honor No More. Given this, fans should expect a title change at Death Before Dishonor.

Additionally, fans shouldn't expect much from a storyline standpoint, but this match should give an indication of how the factions may be positioned moving forward.

Prediction: Dalton Castle and the Boys will win the ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship

7. Dragon Lee vs. RUSH

The Battle of the Brothers takes place at Death Before Dishonor

RUSH returns to ROH at Death Before Dishonor to face his brother Dragon Lee. This one should be action-packed with potentially no real surprise around the outcome.

Prediction: RUSH will defeat Dragon Lee

8. Pre-Show: Allysin Kay vs. Willow Nightingale

Who will emerge victorious on the pre-show?

This should be a well-worked match for two workers who have recently gained exposure in several promotions.

Willow Nightingale will probably be positioned to take the fall, and being in there with a former champion in Kay, fans should expect the same result at Death Before Dishonor.

Prediction: Allysin Kay will defeat Willow Nightingale

9. Pre-Show: Brian Cage and Gates of Agony vs. Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian

Tully Blanchard Enterprises will be well represented

Also, on the Death Before Dishonor pre-show, Tully Blanchard's new faction will be in six-man tag team action against three credible performers across ROH and the independent scene. Expect a competitive match with a predictable outcome.

Prediction: Tully Blanchard Enterprises will emerge victorious

10. Pre-Show: The Trustbusters vs. the Shinobi Shadow Squad

A new tag team debuts at Death Before Dishonor

The Trustbusters will make their pay-per-view debut at Death Before Dishonor, taking on ROH veterans in the Shinobi Shadow Squad. Expect a well-worked match with the upstart team coming out on top.

Prediction: The Trustbusters will defeat the Shinobi Shadow Squad

11. Pre-Show: Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry

Colt Cabana finds a spot on the Death Before Dishonor card

This will be a good spotlight match for longtime ROH talent Colt Cabana, who was recently rumored to be released. Talent spoke up for him and he's landed a spot on Death Before Dishonor, facing an up-and-comer in Henry.

Prediction: Colt Cabana will defeat Anthony Henry

What do you make of Death Before Dishonor? Let us know in the comments section below.

