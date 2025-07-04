Roman Reigns to leave WWE and join AEW for final run, controversial star returns? 3 Things that are nearly impossible to happen in All Elite Wrestling

WWE has an impressive talent roster, including stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and many more. AEW also has an equally impressive talent pool, having signed names like Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and others.

In the past six years, All Elite Wrestling has emerged as a viable alternative to WWE. The Jacksonville-based promotion has produced several memorable moments since its inception, allowing the company to accumulate a loyal fan base.

While Tony Khan is known for pulling off surprises, there are certain things that even he may not be able to accomplish. From signing a megastar to the return of a controversial figure, a number of things might never transpire in AEW. In this article, let's look at three things that are nearly impossible to happen in All Elite Wrestling:

#3. CM Punk might never return to AEW

Following a controversial exit from AEW, CM Punk rejoined WWE in November 2023. The Best in The World's run in the Stamford-based promotion has been a massive hit so far.

The Voice of The Voiceless also headlined Night One of WrestleMania this year alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. CM Punk seems to be in a very happy place, and there seems to be no reason for him to go back to All Elite Wrestling.

The Straight Edge Superstar was once a massive draw for the Tony Khan-led company. However, his run in AEW ended on a sour note, as he burnt bridges with The Elite, Hangman Page, Jack Perry, and Tony Khan.

It seems highly unlikely for Punk to step foot in All Elite Wrestling again. CM Punk's second inning in WWE has been a blockbuster, as he has gotten to work with stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre.

The Second City Saint is currently 46 years old, and he is likely to finish off his career in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

#2. Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes may never come back to AEW

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes left the wrestling world stunned by leaving AEW in early 2022. The American Nightmare joined WWE at WrestleMania 38, and he has gone on to become the company's biggest babyface since then.

The 40-year-old has had several iconic rivalries with stars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens since coming back to WWE. The American Nightmare's feud with the Original Tribal Chief culminated at WrestleMania 40, where he pinned Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cody Rhodes has seamlessly transitioned into the biggest babyface of WWE. Having become the new face of the Stamford-based promotion, it seems rather unlikely that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes would ever return to AEW.

Cody and Brandi played a massive role in building AEW from scratch. The American Nightmare remained an asset to Tony Khan in the three years he remained with the promotion.

However, Rhodes has been positioned as the new John Cena of WWE, and it does not seem to be changing anytime soon. AEW also seems to have moved on from him, and the two sides are unlikely to work together ever again.

#1. Roman Reigns might never leave WWE to join AEW

Roman Reigns is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster. The Head of The Table has arguably been the most influential figure in the company since 2015.

The OTC is one of the highest-paid stars in the promotion and is constantly featured in major storylines. Roman Reigns remained a world champion in WWE for 1316 days before dropping the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

If AEW ever manages to sign Roman Reigns, it will change the landscape of pro wrestling forever. However, that scenario is unlikely to transpire. The Only Tribal Chief has been a loyal asset to WWE for years, and he has always been pushed as a top star.

Moreover, Reigns has switched to a schedule with a lesser workload over the past two years. The OTC has hinted toward moving to Hollywood in the past, possibly confirming that he only has a few years left in the wrestling business.

Instead of joining AEW for a final run, Roman Reigns may choose to remain with WWE till the end of his career. While testing himself against some of the best pro wrestlers in the world would have been enticing, Reigns' loyalty toward WWE and his acting aspirations make a possible move to AEW impossible.

