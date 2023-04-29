Roman Reigns may be poised to lose Undisputed WWE Universal title to 27-year-old star

Roman Reigns is coming up on 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion and has the WWE Championship in his possession too. The Head of the Table is the most dominant force in all of wrestling. But an AEW star could be the man with the plan to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

The star in question is current AEW World Champion MJF, who is currently enjoying his own reign of terror as the top guy in All Elite Wrestling as he has held the "Triple B" since the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2022.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has made it very clear that there will be a bidding war for his signature next year, as his AEW contract expires on New Year's Day 2024, with many under the assumption that he will join WWE.

The main reason why MJF could dethrone Roman Reigns is simple: he cheats as much as The Bloodline does. It can be argued at this point that people like Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn would have beaten Roman had it not been for The Bloodline interference, but Friedman is no stranger to shenanigans.

Max won the AEW World Title thanks to interference from William Regal. He has kept hold of his belt by manipulating people in such a way that there is no other outcome than having MJF leave as champion, which is something The Bloodline hasn't experienced before.

Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire, and while MJF has proven many times that he is an incredible athlete, his way with words and will to win by any means necessary is the reason why he could be the one to eventually dethrone The Tribal Chief.

MJF has had good things to say about Roman Reigns in the past

In his attempt to make everyone unsure about what he's going to do at the end of 2023, MJF has gone out of his way on many occasions to put WWE over as great company, with Roman Reigns being showered with praise as a result.

Max stated on the "Pardon My Take" podcast back in November 2022 that he not only thinks that WWE is a great company but that Roman is its undisputed face while also managing to position himself, in his own words, as someone who is as big and successful as Reigns.

At the time of writing, there are still eight months until MJF's contract expires, and there are still plenty of challengers to his AEW World Championship. But if he does decide to switch sides, he will have one goal in mind: beating The Tribal Chief.

