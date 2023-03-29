Roman Reigns must bring in former WWE & AEW star as first female member in The Bloodline 

While The Bloodline has an effective trio as Roman Reigns' backup in WWE, the addition of a particular ex-AEW talent could prove to be a much-needed breath of fresh air for the faction.

The Tribal Chief has kept a tight hold on the group over the years, elevating The Bloodline to the highest echelons of the WWE roster. Reigns and The Usos have also held their titles for a significantly long period of time. However, their immense talent is not really enough to prevent things from going stale.

The addition of a female Samoan like Vanessa Brone might be a lucrative option for The Tribal Chief. Vanessa recently appeared in AEW Dark Tapings as Danielle Kamela, where she faced some major stars including Athena. She was also a part of the WWE roster between 2016 and 2021.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



*Borne was released from WWE in May 2021.



Vanessa Borne just made her AEW debut tonight at the #AEWDark tapings against Marina Shafir. *Borne was released from WWE in May 2021.

With the arrival of Cody Rhodes and the alliance of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, The Bloodline's enemies have grown exponentially. The inclusion of Vanessa Borne could certainly prove to be a deciding factor in future fights, as the Samoan faction comes into contact with various other groups.

Roman Reigns is set to face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

While it remains to be seen if Vanessa Borne will ever join The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has bigger problems to look ahead to at the moment.

This week on RAW, Solo Sikoa went up against Cody Rhodes, in what the latter called an attempt to soften him up before WrestleMania. Surprisingly, Sikoa lost to The American Nightmare, ending his undefeated streak at the hands of Roman's next opponent.

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa



WWE RAW

WWE RAW

March 27, 2023

This has certainly elevated Cody to be a credible threat to The Tribal Chief, as their title match draws closer. Only time will tell if the former AEW star will be able to finish the story and claim the biggest prize in WWE for himself.

Do you think Vanessa Borne should join Roman Reigns someday in the Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below!

