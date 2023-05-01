Roman Reigns' past could come back to haunt him and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship 

As Roman Reigns continues to hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, his past may soon catch up with him. The wrestler who could potentially pose a threat to The Tribal Chief's reign as champion is none other than Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan).

Erick Redbeard and Roman Reigns were embroiled in a storyline back in August 2019, with the latter being targeted for attacks by a mystery conspirator. Despite Reigns' suspicions that Rowan was behind the attacks, Daniel Bryan revealed that the attacker was someone who resembled him.

However, Erick Redbeard later turned on Bryan, ending the alliance between the two, and admitted that he was the attacker all along. At Clash of Champions, Rowan faced Roman Reigns in a no disqualification match and emerged victorious with the help of the returning Luke Harper.

A victory over Roman Reigns in a singles match could make Erick Redbeard a potential challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With his dominant run as champion exceeding 1000 days, Redbeard's victory over him could give him the confidence and momentum needed to challenge for the title once again.

The Tribal Chief may have defeated every opponent he has faced so far, but his past with Redbeard could prove to be his downfall.

Although he was released from his WWE contract on April 15, 2020, as part of cost-cutting measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, Redbeard's return could prove to be a thorn in Reigns' side.

The Tribal Chief has proven himself to be a formidable champion, but as with any dominant run, there is always the possibility of an upset. Erick Redbeard's past victory over Reigns and potential comeback could make for an exciting and unexpected turn of events in WWE.

WWE's plans for Roman Reigns' title run

Roman Reigns' historic reign as WWE Universal Champion is about to reach a milestone as he approaches 1,000 days with the title. The Tribal Chief has become the top heel in WWE, and now it seems the promotion wants to update its history books.

Experts like Jim Valley speculate that Reigns may surpass Hulk Hogan's legendary world championship reign of 1,474-day, thanks to the introduction of the new WWE World Heavyweight title.

Jim Valley @JimValley Wrestling Observer @WONF4W Wrestling Observer Live: Could Roman Reigns surpass Hulk Hogan's first WWE title reign? dlvr.it/SnHtY6 Wrestling Observer Live: Could Roman Reigns surpass Hulk Hogan's first WWE title reign? dlvr.it/SnHtY6 https://t.co/lyc8jLtaeR The introduction of the new WWE World Heavyweight title says to me that Roman Reigns is going to be champion much longer than 1,000 days. I think Roman might be poised to surpass Hulk Hogan's first title reign. I explain why. Check it out. twitter.com/WONF4W/status/… The introduction of the new WWE World Heavyweight title says to me that Roman Reigns is going to be champion much longer than 1,000 days. I think Roman might be poised to surpass Hulk Hogan's first title reign. I explain why. Check it out. twitter.com/WONF4W/status/…

Fans and experts alike are eager to see how long Reigns' title reign will last and how he will continue to dominate WWE.

