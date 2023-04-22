Roman Reigns' title reign could be in danger if WWE veteran returns after 500-plus days

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on a tear for nearly 1000 days now. It is hard to imagine anyone taking the belts away from him, but if John Morrison were to rejoin the company, The Tribal Chief could have a reason to get worried.

John Morrison is one of the longest-serving WWE veterans who is still an active worker in the wrestling industry. He was a major part of the company's tag team scene during his first stint with the company, and his return in 2019 was met with great fanfare.

He continued his championship-winning ways during his second run with the company, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with The Miz. Apart from his tag team achievements, he has also won the Intercontinental and United States Titles in the past.

John Morrison recently secured a Technical Knockout victory in a boxing match and called out Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Triple H, stating he accomplished something they never did, which was, winning a real fight.

The Head of the Table has run through a majority of the WWE roster during his historic run, and there is a noticeable lack of credible opponents for his title. Should John Morrison return to the Stamford-based company following his exploits in boxing, he could be a credible threat to Roman Reigns with the added legitimacy of his real-life combat skills as well as his decorated past with the company.

What did John Morrison say about Roman Reigns and other WWE stars

John Morrison knocked out Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time at Creator Clash 2 on April 15th.

He spoke to Ariel Helwani after his victory, taking shots at Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and other big WWE names. The former Intercontinental Champion stated that the names have never won a real fight and also called out YouTube star KSI.

"Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do, and that is win a real fight. Su*kers. If KSI really wants to challenge himself, I can cut. I can get down to his weight class. I fought Harley at 212 pounds because I was trying to stay big, I can get down to his weight no problem. I'll tune him up and he'll be up there looking at the lights. They will give him the King Kong Bundy 100-count," said John Morrison. [00:04 - 00:35]

Triple H has brought numerous stars back to WWE since taking over the creative duties. With John Morrison's stature and talent, it is plausible to expect a return in the future.

