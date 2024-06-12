Ronda Rousey to make AEW debut and confront ex-WWE star to set up All In match? Exploring the chances

Ronda Rousey could make her AEW debut to confront ex-WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone and set up a match for All In.

Rousey signed a deal with WWE in 2018 and worked under the banner until 2023. In October 2023, she announced her retirement from in-ring competition. But she came out of retirement in the same month and made an appearance for an independent promotion. She also made her ROH debut in November 2023.

The MMA star hasn't been seen inside the ring since, and neither has she commented on returning to the industry.

However, it is possible that she could return to the ring to join AEW and confront Mercedes Mone. The two stars could then set up a match for All In. The CEO is the current TBS champion and needs a worthy opponent for the London pay-per-view. Plus, Ronda Rousey and Mone have a history from their time in WWE.

In addition, The Rowdy One could also join AEW to work alongside her friend Marina Shafir, who was with her during her ROH debut. Tony Khan is rumored to introduce Women's Tag Titles in AEW. Rousey and Shafir could dominate the female tag team division if that happens.

Why could Ronda Rousey join AEW over returning to WWE?

Following Ronda Rousey's departure from WWE, she clarified that she doesn't intend to return to the promotion. In an interview, she criticized the company for treating her improperly. Rousey, in her memoir "Our Fight," took a lot of shots at WWE. So, it's safe to assume that we might not see her come back to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

Moreover, The Baddest Woman on the Planet wants to be closer to her family, especially her daughter. AEW and Tony Khan have a reputation for catering to their employee's needs.

If The Rowdy One joins AEW, she could work a flexible schedule, which could allow her to spend more time off the road and with her family. This increases the possibility of her joining the Jacksonville-based promotion over returning to WWE.

