Would Ronda Rousey ever consider a WWE return in 2024?

The last time Ronda Rousey competed in WWE was at SummerSlam back in August 2023, when she lost to former friend Shayna Baszler. Since then, she has been out and it appears that she has no desire to return anytime soon.

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion recently called out the company for the way they have been handling things backstage and revealed that coming back to WWE is not among her current plans. In an interview with Never Before Told, Rousey was a guest to promote her upcoming book, Our Fight. She was asked about some backstage details that would be in her book and she had the following to say.

"Behind the scenes? How much of an absolute sh*t show it is at the WWE because they can't hold the story over my head and hold me hostage with my own career. I don't need anything from them, and I don't intend on going back, so I can say everything that I think and feel while everybody else is still held captive by their organization," said Rousey. [H/T - Fightful]

Ronda Rousey first signed with WWE in January of 2018 and made her debut at the Royal Rumble. She stayed with the company for 15 months and made her last appearance at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. She returned three years later at Royal Rumble 2022 and spent another 18 months with the company before leaving again after SummerSlam 2023.

Ronda Rousey blasts former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Ronda Rousey didn't hold back when she spoke about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The UFC legend was critical of McMahon's actions behind the scenes and called him out on his personal and professional ethics.

According to ITRWrestling, Rousey's book details some critical stuff about WWE backstage and Vince McMahon himself.

"It’s hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins. That blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe. [Pay-per-views are] held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I’m certain Vince McMahon wishes he could." [H/T - Inside The Ropes]

Vince McMahon is facing accusations of sex trafficking and sexual assault of Janel Grant, who worked for WWE's legal department. McMahon is also facing a civil lawsuit over the sexual abuse accusations, while a federal investigation is being conducted.

