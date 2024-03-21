Triple H and Nick Khan won't be involved with WWE if allegations against Vince McMahon are true, says 42-year-old star

Triple H and Nick Khan have completely changed what WWE stands for in recent times. However, a former star believes that Paul Levesque and Nick Khan's positions with the company are in danger if allegations against Vince McMahon are true.

Vince McMahon stepped down and left WWE twice in two years due to controversy and lawsuits around him. It was recently revealed that Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were reported as Corporate Officers 1 and 3, respectively, in the ongoing lawsuit.

The two are not accused of sexual misconduct, but WWE has taken precautions to maintain distance from anyone involved in the lawsuit. During a live stream on Ryback TV, The Big Guy believes that Triple H and Nick Khan won't be involved with the company if the accusations are true.

"I'm telling you this is going to get, depending on how far this goes, that if this thing goes to trial or it depends on how deep the Feds investigate it, that if Vince [McMahon] can't buy his way out of it – which I hope to God he can't – that there's going to a lot of things that are going to fall down."

Ryback believes that Stephanie McMahon's potential involvement in the lawsuit could cost Triple H his current position due to the nature of their relationship.

"These are not good people. Vince corrupts and pollutes everything around him. Whether these people were that way before or not, they chose to, for the money, to be involved in this... If this all comes out and they were doing these horrible things and the stuff is 100% true, there's a good chance these people are not going to be involved in the company anymore." (From 42:40 to 43:30)

Brock Lesnar potentially referenced in lawsuit ahead of his WWE return

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar landed in hot water when he was allegedly referenced in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The Beast Incarnate was set to return to television after a hiatus at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Although he wasn't identified in the suit by name, the company took strict measures to ensure that The Beast Incarnate is not affiliated with any ongoing storylines on the product. Moreover, the former UFC star was removed from the classic intro.

There's no update on when or if Brock Lesnar will return to the promotion, but the new management made sure to keep themselves and the product away from Vince McMahon's ongoing lawsuit.

