There has been a major update in the sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

According to a report by Tim Marchman, Brandon Thurston, and John Pollock for Front Office Sports, WWE President Nick Khan has been revealed as Corporate Officer No. 1 in the lawsuit. WWE COO Brad Blum is Corporate Officer No. 2, and Stephanie McMahon has been identified as Corporate Officer No. 3.

Nick Khan and Brad Blum are not accused of sexual misconduct, but the lawsuit alleges they, and others, helped cover up the issue and have made the company liable under the federal anti-trafficking law. Janel Grant's lawyer, Ann Callis, confirmed to Front Office Sports that Nick Khan and Brad Blum were Corporate Officer No. 1 and Corporate Officer No. 2 in the lawsuit.

Mr. McMahon stepped down from TKO Group Holdings ahead of Royal Rumble 2024 after the lawsuit came to light. Former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was also implicated in the lawsuit, and he has come out against Vince McMahon. Brock Lesnar was referenced in the lawsuit and has not appeared since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Expand Tweet

WWE releases statement regarding Nick Khan and Brad Blum

The company released a statement today after more details about the lawsuit have become clear.

The report from Front Office Sports included a statement from the promotion. The statement claimed that neither Khan nor Blum had any knowledge of Janel Grant's allegations before the lawsuit was filed in January.

“WWE takes Ms. Grant’s allegations very seriously and has no tolerance for any physical abuse or unwanted physical contact. Neither Nick Khan nor Brad Blum, prior to the lawsuit being filed on January 25, 2024, were aware of any allegation by Ms. Grant that she was the victim of abuse or unwanted physical contact; nor does the complaint allege that either had knowledge of such.”

Expand Tweet

While wrestling fans are looking forward to WrestleMania, the promotion has a very dire situation on its hands with Janel Grant's lawsuit. Only time will tell how this situation will play out in the months ahead.